‘A timeless personality’: Physics professor goes viral for his fun demonstrations in class

Professor David Wright comes up with fun and unique teaching methods to make his students understand various applications of physics.

Published: December 14, 2019
Physics professor's fun teaching methods, 71-year-old Physics professor, Physics professor and his science demonstration, Virginia, Trending, Indian Express news From making ice cream with dry ice with nitrogen to making flames appear, the 71-year-old physics comes up with fun demonstrations to engage his student.

A 71-year-old Physics professor is winning hearts online after one of his students posted a video compilation of his unique and fun teaching techniques on Twitter.

Professor David Wright, who teaches conceptual physics at Tidewater Community College, Virginia came up with new and creative ways to keep his students engaged.

When one of his appreciative student Erica Church, posted a video compilation of the various science demonstrations and experiments the professor conducted throughout the semester on Twitter, it soon went viral.

Take a look at the video here:

From making ice creams for the class with nitrogen to jumping on pogo sticks to demonstrate the law of gravity, the compilation shows Professor Wright performing several science experiments to make his students understand the application of physics.

The professor also sent a heartfelt email to Church after she told him about his newfound celebrity status. Many appreciated his creative way of teaching and his love for the subject. Take a look at some heartwarming reactions:

