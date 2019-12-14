‘A timeless personality’: Physics professor goes viral for his fun demonstrations in class

From making ice cream with dry ice with nitrogen to making flames appear, the 71-year-old physics comes up with fun demonstrations to engage his student. From making ice cream with dry ice with nitrogen to making flames appear, the 71-year-old physics comes up with fun demonstrations to engage his student.

A 71-year-old Physics professor is winning hearts online after one of his students posted a video compilation of his unique and fun teaching techniques on Twitter.

Professor David Wright, who teaches conceptual physics at Tidewater Community College, Virginia came up with new and creative ways to keep his students engaged.

When one of his appreciative student Erica Church, posted a video compilation of the various science demonstrations and experiments the professor conducted throughout the semester on Twitter, it soon went viral.

Take a look at the video here:

Y’all need to see this video collage of all the crazy things my Physics Professor did this semester😭. He’s in his 70s and is still doing all of this for us🥺💛 pic.twitter.com/JaICjzVB5I — Erica✨ (@its_riccaa) December 11, 2019

From making ice creams for the class with nitrogen to jumping on pogo sticks to demonstrate the law of gravity, the compilation shows Professor Wright performing several science experiments to make his students understand the application of physics.

The professor also sent a heartfelt email to Church after she told him about his newfound celebrity status. Many appreciated his creative way of teaching and his love for the subject. Take a look at some heartwarming reactions:

You can tell he enjoys this so much and I… pic.twitter.com/ZlJXHLJ2lr — Candice Nicole (@CandiceNikole_) December 12, 2019

Now I wish I had him as my teacher, that is inspiring and unfair that Gov’t doesn’t pay enough to attract more such talent. pic.twitter.com/Uuj2KfeEL1 — Dadbod (@Dadbod97992267) December 13, 2019

“Crazy” and “teacher” in a sentence is always bliss — OMGiift (@giftadelle) December 12, 2019

I hate physics but this guy reminds me of my physics professor who actually made the subject really fun. Bless the hearts of passionate and inspiring professors like them — Yve (옌) 💛🦌 & 🛡 SUGA’s Interlude (@aurorablueskies) December 12, 2019

Shout out to the kids that let him have fun without booing him — Fat Doug Mendoza (@yu_gee_oh) December 13, 2019

Protect this man at all costs!!! — youtube/Alonzo (@alonzolerone) December 12, 2019

Shout out to these kinds of teachers that do it for the love — Megan the Stallion’s knees (@WurrboutYoSelf) December 12, 2019

This is a man who genuinely loves to teach people 😍🥺 pic.twitter.com/xnmacil7bn — Lyanna Mormont (@ksinatraa) December 12, 2019

That’s a damn good professor and he can run pretty fast for being in his 70s — 💁🏼‍♀️🍑 Brit Brat 💋👀 (@Brittheblonde1) December 12, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this is Bill Nye The Science Guy — ourSF49ers (@OSf49ers) December 12, 2019

I would love being in his class — Tyana Mari (@TyanaMari) December 12, 2019

This made me smile pic.twitter.com/FaDnq4CMq1 — JanuaryBills (@Sachandii) December 12, 2019

