‘Is that a bird person?’: Netizens debate over viral pics of harpy eagle

Netizens are left divided over a viral image of a massive Harpy Eagle, which some feel is a person “wearing a costume”. The pictures, which were originally posted on Facebook seven months ago, have gone viral again after being widely shared on several social media platforms, triggering a discussion.

According to the original post, the harpy eagle is one of the four largest birds in the world and measures up to 1.10 meters high and 2 meters wide with wings spread. Moreover, the post also featured four images of the bird, with two close-ups, one where it is sitting with a man and another perched on a tree branch.

However, many are not convinced about the specimen being a bird and are debating whether or not it is a person dressed up as an eagle. “It looks like a person dressed as an eagle in a kid’s video from the 80s/90s,” read of the many comments on the viral post.