Photos of new sloth couple from Cincinnati zoo go viral

As per the zoo’s Facebook post, the newfound lovers are spending time with each other apparently taking things slow. As per the zoo’s Facebook post, the newfound lovers are spending time with each other apparently taking things slow.

Two inmates of the Cincinnati zoo are in a relationship that’s proceeding very slowly, but the photos of them are going viral. A Facebook post that contained a photo of two-toed sloth Moe with his ‘girlfriend’ Lightning has gone viral.

The new couple – who met for the first time Thursday – are getting “nose to nose” and are even sharing the same space in the zoo, said the Facebook post.

The post said that the new couple will take some alone time to get to know each other before seven-year-old Lightning is allowed to explore her new environment.

According to the Facebook post, the zoo authorities have decided that Moe will be joining Lightning after a few days. The pictures of the slow-moving animals have already been doing rounds on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions:

