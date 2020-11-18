‘What’s your excuse?’: Photos of a pet lizard wearing face mask impresses netizens

Many said that the pet reptile seems to be more responsible than many humans.

At a time when wearing a face mask has become the underlying principle of all precautions against Covid-19, there are still many who refuse to do so. Amid all this, a tweet showing a pet lizard wearing a tiny face cover has netizens amused online.

Twitter user @xxxmenstruacion from Puerto Rico recently shared two images of a man with his pet lizard clicked at a shop. The golden lizard, most likely a bearded dragon, was seen resting its head and front legs on the man’s shoulder and a tiny mask with two strings tied around its neck.

The Twitter user, who was standing next in line in the shop, was amazed by unusual sight and shared the images with her followers. Soon the tweet went viral, getting over 4.26 lakh likes and 61,000 retweets.

Holy shit pic.twitter.com/cLLcjemqBl — the ass slinging slasher l OF (@xxxmenstruacion) November 16, 2020

Impressed by the “‘responsible” owner of the lizard, netizens got talking on how people should not take recuse to excuses to avoid wearing a mask to stop the transmission chain of Covid-19, which ha skilled over a million people worldwide.

The fact that an iguana can wear a mask but the customers can’t 😔 https://t.co/kQIm4GLmLC

— Merry Christmank (@ratnes_) November 18, 2020

Y’all ain’t got no excuses…. even the lizard bruh 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/zEiaOxL9V7 — Charles Fields (@selrahc_3) November 18, 2020

Let’s be honest, he’s a king regardless, but the little mask? Impeccable https://t.co/kRVEGVb0bm — Mr. Kirk (@jcook1713) November 17, 2020

This is adorable. https://t.co/YEGyiPoBs4 — MDPL for the soul (@ForMdpl) November 17, 2020

I LOVE HIM LOOK AT HIM BEING A RESPONSIBLE LITTLE LIZARD AAAAA https://t.co/g6Ku9ZSdUu — bryan 🌚 (@screwdreamer_) November 17, 2020

The Lizard has more respect for people than most people you see nowadays — Harrison Payne (@Zokarya7) November 17, 2020

BEARDIE WITH FACEMASK?! Blessed image, may the safety lizard protect you all! — 🔞 | 💀 Yuubi 🐺 | *P5* | Untrustworthy💙 (@GrimYuubi) November 16, 2020

Homie just trying to keep his best friend safe That’s a good friend 🖤 — Tito Cordero (@TitoTheFnZombie) November 17, 2020

I’m glad that angel is being protected from covid — Al DiGiorno 🦺🔻 (@AlDiGiorno) November 17, 2020

If the lizard can mask up so can you 😤 — Devalin Galloway (@DevalinGalloway) November 16, 2020

I’m pretty proud that my little man kept his mask on for 5 seconds longer than any anti-masker. pic.twitter.com/HuaebxRLG4 — if all lives matter, fight 4 equality & wear a 😷 (@notquiteluddite) November 17, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd