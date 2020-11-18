scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
‘What’s your excuse?’: Photos of a pet lizard wearing face mask impresses netizens

Twitter user @xxxmenstruacion from Puerto Rico recently shared two images of a man with his pet lizard clicked at a shop.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 18, 2020 6:38:49 pm
Many said that the pet reptile seems to be more responsible than many humans.

At a time when wearing a face mask has become the underlying principle of all precautions against Covid-19, there are still many who refuse to do so. Amid all this, a tweet showing a pet lizard wearing a tiny face cover has netizens amused online.

Twitter user @xxxmenstruacion from Puerto Rico recently shared two images of a man with his pet lizard clicked at a shop. The golden lizard, most likely a bearded dragon, was seen resting its head and front legs on the man’s shoulder and a tiny mask with two strings tied around its neck.

The Twitter user, who was standing next in line in the shop, was amazed by unusual sight and shared the images with her followers. Soon the tweet went viral, getting over 4.26 lakh likes and 61,000 retweets.

Impressed by the “‘responsible” owner of the lizard, netizens got talking on how people should not take recuse to excuses to avoid wearing a mask to stop the transmission chain of Covid-19, which ha skilled over a million people worldwide.

The fact that an iguana can wear a mask but the customers can’t 😔 https://t.co/kQIm4GLmLC

