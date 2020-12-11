A thread about why many people had gathered on a New York street warms hearts online

Warren Leight said he was taking a walk in West Chelsea when he saw many aiming their cameras at a brownstone building. But it turned out the object they were focussed on wasn’t a tragedy or a celebrity, but a bird that’s rarely seen in the region. His thread on Twitter about the incident has since been shared widely.

“I was surprised, since there haven’t been a lot of celeb sightings during the pandemic,” he wrote about what he thought when he saw the group of people.

As he moved closer, he noticed that the photographers were looking up and pointing at the building’s roof, which made him wonder if there was an impending tragedy.

“Oh no, I thought. It’s a jumper. Or a cat in distress. Or a fire. This year has been so hellish, I immediately assumed more bad news…” he wrote.

But he then realised the people were all focussed on a rare bird, identified as a Western Tanager, that was hidden among the leaves.

“I asked one photographer if he knew what was going on. In a soft voice he explained that a Western Tanager, a bird seldom seen in New York, had been spotted on West 22nd Street,” he wrote.

“How lucky I was that a street full of New Yorkers reminded me that if you keep looking up, you might see something rare and wonderful,” he wrote in his last tweet.

He also shared many photos of the bird captured by people on the street. He said the bird was last spotted in the city a few years ago.

His thread on Twitter got a lot of reactions online with many saying it captured the nature of New York City perfectly.

