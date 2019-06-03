Toggle Menu
ICC World Cup 2019: Photographer’s one hand catch leaves netizens impressed

Ian Kington, an AFP photographer, was on duty at the pavilion end of the ground, when South African captain Faf Du Plessis hit a six and the ball flew in his direction.

Kington, who instantly caught the ball with one hand, couldn’t resist showing the crowd the catch as he broadly smiled expressing his happiness.

A photographer managed to grab everyone’s attention at the Oval stadium, UK on Sunday after he held a remarkable catch during the ongoing ICC World Cup Match 2019 between South Africa and Bangladesh.

The video soon went viral with many lauding the photographer. While many praised Kington for the tremendous right-hand catch, which he did while holding the large telephoto lens in his left hand, others wondered if England had trained everyone for the world cup. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral clip:

“I’ve never played cricket in an actual team, I’ve just joined in a bit with my mates,” Kington told AFP. Talking about the new found stardom, he added, “My phone keeps going off. It’s nice to do something that means you’ve got a story to tell, but I guess that’s my five minutes of fame.”

