ICC World Cup 2019: Photographer’s one hand catch leaves netizens impressed

A photographer managed to grab everyone’s attention at the Oval stadium, UK on Sunday after he held a remarkable catch during the ongoing ICC World Cup Match 2019 between South Africa and Bangladesh.

Ian Kington, an AFP photographer, was on duty at the pavilion end of the ground, when South African captain Faf Du Plessis hit a six and the ball flew in his direction. Kington, who instantly caught the ball with one hand, couldn’t resist showing the crowd the catch as he broadly smiled expressing his happiness.

Clearly he is in the wrong profession! Many teams could do with his catching skills. Photographer takes one-handed catch at the Cricket World Cup https://t.co/EN9wYCX2gy — Albert Khare (@AlbertKhare1981) June 2, 2019

The video soon went viral with many lauding the photographer. While many praised Kington for the tremendous right-hand catch, which he did while holding the large telephoto lens in his left hand, others wondered if England had trained everyone for the world cup. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral clip:

“Oi !! Watch the lens!!” I bet that’s what happened there. #lifeofaphotographer 😇 Photographer takes one-handed catch at the Cricket World Cup https://t.co/6a8gimJkCD — Arjun Sudish (@SudishArjun) June 2, 2019 ⚡️ “Photographer takes one-handed catch at the Cricket World Cup”https://t.co/E63RqV1n0E — anne budge (@budgebabe) June 2, 2019

best fielder out side ground — KASHYAP (@kashyap2334) June 3, 2019

Time to take him in some #IPL team. 😜

Looks like England has trained everyone for the World Cup 😄

“I’ve never played cricket in an actual team, I’ve just joined in a bit with my mates,” Kington told AFP. Talking about the new found stardom, he added, “My phone keeps going off. It’s nice to do something that means you’ve got a story to tell, but I guess that’s my five minutes of fame.”