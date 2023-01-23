‘Wildlife lottery’: Photographer captures drone footage of moose shedding both antlers in one go

The moose is considered the largest member of the deer family. For male adult moose, antlers make up an important part of their physique. However, after the breeding season, these animals shed their glorious antlers in an attempt to store more energy during winter.

Earlier this month, a wildlife photographer named Derek Keith Burgoyne captured a ‘once in a lifetime moment’ when his drone camera caught a moose shaking its body and then shedding both its antlers as if discarding a headgear. After capturing this rare moment on his drone camera, Burgoyne goes to the spot where the antlers were discarded and picks the massive shovel-like antlers from the snow.

ALSO READ | Watch: Netizens think this muscular mountain goat is a mythical creature

The clip by Burgoyne is being widely circulated across social media platforms. While talking to ABC Chicago, Burgoyne said the video was taken in Plaster Rock in Canada on January 12. Talking about being at the right place at the right time, Burgoyne said, “I consider this winning the lottery when it comes to filming wildlife. A bull can shed one antler and carry the other side for days or even weeks. So to capture both antlers shedding at the exact time is extremely rare! Once-in-a-lifetime moment!”.

As per National Geographic, shedding the antlers helps a male moose lose up to 27 kilograms of weight. Antlers, on an annual basis, begin to grow in April and reach full growth by mid-September during the breeding season. Male moose use their antlers to show dominance and fight off other males. Moose antlers can spread up to six feet wide and are usually shed at the onset of winter.