Photograph of flight attendant holding hand of nervous passenger to calm her down goes viral

Simple acts of reassurance like holding one’s hand can help alleviate anxiety and lift one’s mood. In a similar move, a US flight attendant won hearts online after a photograph showing him holding the hand of a frightened passenger went viral.

The 44-year-old Delta flight attendant, Floyd Joshua Shannon-Dean, sat with her and explained each step of the flight process.

ALSO READ | Air India steward consoles crying toddler onboard. Video of sweet gesture goes viral

The photograph showed him sitting on his knees and compassionately looking at the seated passenger. Sharing the photograph, Molly Simonson Lee, a Facebook user wrote, “Check out this gem of a flight attendant that was on our flight from CLT to JFK. This woman was so nervous about flying, so he explained every sound and bump and even sat here holding her hand when it still got to be too much for her. @delta , Floyd Dean-Shannon deserves a raise!”

The flight was from Charlotte, North Carolina to New York City and the woman hopped onto the plane for the first time on January 14. During his routine walk, Shannon-Dean noticed the passenger was visibly uncomfortable, according to Good Morning America.

The man’s gesture melted hearts online and appreciations poured in the comments section. A user commented, “Thank you for sharing this, the world needs more flying angels like Floyd.” Another user wrote, “Thank you to Floyd and Molly for being so kind and loving as they notice the people around them ….I am proud of both of you.” A third user commented, “Great job to keep the woman calm in her flight.”

“And it kind of dawned on me … she had a look like, ‘I don’t want to be here.’ She was nervous,” he told Good Morning America. “I went on ahead and held my coffee and I sat there next to her for like 10 minutes explaining to her… ‘So you’re gonna feel like this or a little up and down feeling… The gears are coming out. You’re going to hear all of this,'” said Dean-Shannon. “But I guaranteed the safety — that if nothing was not right on this plane, we would never lift off the ground.” He also made her a mimosa and she calmed down, started talking and clicking pictures.