‘Photobombed in space’: French astronaut tweets selfie from spacewalk

Days after Thomas Pesquet mesmerised netizens with an 100-image collage of the Suez Canal that he captured from space, the French astronaut has once again got netizens talking after he posted a photobombed selfie during a spacewalk.

The picture, which has garnered over 2,000 likes after being shared online, features Pesquet posing for a selfie when his friend is seen hanging upside down in the background. “When your friend in a spacesuit photobombs your #selfie by hanging upside down in the background,” wrote Pesquet while sharing the picture on his social media account.

When your friend in a spacesuit photobombs your #selfie by hanging upside down in the background.

🙃😎

Niveau de photobomb : astronaute en sortie dans l’espace.#MissionAlpha #spacewalk pic.twitter.com/kjyOvd7RZE — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 26, 2021

“Spacewalk dance! Happy to have finished #spacewalk season for the moment with success. Deserves a little dance. Smiling face with smiling eyes We were not really dancing though, but purging our bodies of nitrogen!” wrote Pesquet.

Spacewalk dance! Happy to have finished #spacewalk season for the moment with success. Deserves a little dance. 😊 We were not really dancing though, but purging our bodies of nitrogen! 🕺 #MissionAlpha https://t.co/AJ7YPYugPD pic.twitter.com/Ab6pFSVeKB — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 26, 2021

“Space cooking! My crewmates were very disappointed that my cooking skills are close to zero… shame on a Frenchman! Here’s my best culinary creation so far: Pancakes with Strawberry and Chocolate bar (please disregard that the crêpe is actually a tortilla, who are you to judge),” he wrote in another tweet while sharing a video of the pancakes.

👨‍🍳 Space cooking! My crewmates were very disappointed that my cooking skills are close to zero… shame on a Frenchman! Here’s my best culinary creation so far: 🥞 with 🍓and 🍫 (please disregard that the crêpe is actually a tortilla, who are you to judge 😉) #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/7rp5c4fWMC — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 26, 2021

