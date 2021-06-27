scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Sunday Reads

‘Photobombed in space’: French astronaut tweets selfie from spacewalk

The picture, which has garnered over 2,000 likes after being shared online, features Pesquet posing for a selfie when his friend in a spacesuit is seen hanging upside down in the background.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 27, 2021 3:57:31 pm
Thomas Pesquet, spacewalk, Thomas Pesquet photobomb selfie viral picture, French Astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA, European space agency, Trending news, Indian Express newsIn several other posts, Pesquet has also shared videos and clipping of doing various activities in space such as dancing after a spacewalk or making pancakes.

Days after Thomas Pesquet mesmerised netizens with an 100-image collage of the Suez Canal that he captured from space, the French astronaut has once again got netizens talking after he posted a photobombed selfie during a spacewalk.

The picture, which has garnered over 2,000 likes after being shared online, features Pesquet posing for a selfie when his friend is seen hanging upside down in the background. “When your friend in a spacesuit photobombs your #selfie by hanging upside down in the background,” wrote Pesquet while sharing the picture on his social media account.

See the picture here:

In several other posts, Pesquet also shared videos and clipping of doing various activities in space such as dancing after a spacewalk or making pancakes.

“Spacewalk dance! Happy to have finished #spacewalk season for the moment with success. Deserves a little dance. Smiling face with smiling eyes We were not really dancing though, but purging our bodies of nitrogen!” wrote Pesquet.

“Space cooking! My crewmates were very disappointed that my cooking skills are close to zero… shame on a Frenchman! Here’s my best culinary creation so far: Pancakes with Strawberry and Chocolate bar (please disregard that the crêpe is actually a tortilla, who are you to judge),” he wrote in another tweet while sharing a video of the pancakes.

Here is how netizens reacted to the viral tweet:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 27: Latest News

Advertisement