A photo of two Pakistani ministers holding hands inspires memes and jokes

A photo of two Pakistan ministers, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Naeemul Haque, holding hands on a street in the US has gone viral with many on social media coming up with hilarious captions and memes to describe it.

Netizens couldn’t stop commenting how romantic the duo looked.

A photo of two Pakistan ministers, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Naeemul Haque, holding hands on a street in the US has gone viral with many on social media coming up with hilarious captions and memes to describe it. People have been commenting about the “brewing love” and romance, and even used their favourite love songs that best described the scene.

Gandapur, who is the Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, was captured firmly holding hands with Haque, who is Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Here are the reactions to the photo:

