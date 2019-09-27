A photo of two Pakistani ministers holding hands inspires memes and jokes

A photo of two Pakistan ministers, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Naeemul Haque, holding hands on a street in the US has gone viral with many on social media coming up with hilarious captions and memes to describe it. People have been commenting about the “brewing love” and romance, and even used their favourite love songs that best described the scene.

Gandapur, who is the Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, was captured firmly holding hands with Haque, who is Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

نعیم الحق اور امین گنڈا پور رات کے پچھلے پہر امریکہ کی سڑکوں پر مختلف معاملات پر غور و فکر کرتے ہوۓ CIA اور RAW والے ان کے مشن سے شدید پریشان ، کھوج لگانے کی کوششوں میں مصروف 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mSVV8kWa3d — Syed Ajmal Kazmi (@SyedAjmalKazmi) September 26, 2019

نعیم الحق 💞💕 علی آمین گنڈا پور

ملے ملے دل ملے 😉

ہم تم ایک کمرے میں بند ہوں۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔

اور چابی کھو جائے

😂😂🤣

یہ سارے 🤔 ایسے ویسے سب #PTI میں ہی کیوں ہیں

آماں دیکھ تیرا منڈا بگڑا جائے

آماں دیکھ 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/CWLZJwE1G6 — Safina 😉 (@sheikhsafina) September 25, 2019

Here are the reactions to the photo: