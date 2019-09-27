A photo of two Pakistani ministers holding hands inspires memes and jokes

A photo of two Pakistan ministers, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Naeemul Haque, holding hands on a street in the US has gone viral with many on social media coming up with hilarious captions and memes to describe it. People have been commenting about the “brewing love” and romance, and even used their favourite love songs that best described the scene.
Gandapur, who is the Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, was captured firmly holding hands with Haque, who is Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
نعیم الحق اور امین گنڈا پور رات کے پچھلے پہر امریکہ کی سڑکوں پر مختلف معاملات پر غور و فکر کرتے ہوۓ
CIA اور RAW والے ان کے مشن سے شدید پریشان ، کھوج لگانے کی کوششوں میں مصروف 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mSVV8kWa3d
— Syed Ajmal Kazmi (@SyedAjmalKazmi) September 26, 2019
نعیم الحق 💞💕 علی آمین گنڈا پور
ملے ملے دل ملے 😉
ہم تم ایک کمرے میں بند ہوں۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔
اور چابی کھو جائے
😂😂🤣
یہ سارے 🤔 ایسے ویسے سب #PTI میں ہی کیوں ہیں
آماں دیکھ تیرا منڈا بگڑا جائے
آماں دیکھ 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/CWLZJwE1G6
— Safina 😉 (@sheikhsafina) September 25, 2019
Here are the reactions to the photo:
𝘒𝘦𝘩 𝘥𝘶 𝘬 𝘫𝘢𝘣 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘶𝘮𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘵𝘢 𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘶𝘮𝘩𝘦 𝘬𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘯𝘢𝘩𝘪 𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘢.. 𝘈𝘪𝘬 𝘣𝘢𝘢𝘳 𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘪 𝘢𝘢𝘯𝘬𝘩𝘰𝘯 𝘮𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘥𝘦𝘬𝘩𝘰 𝘢𝘶𝘳 𝘢𝘢𝘬𝘩𝘳𝘪 𝘣𝘢𝘢𝘳 𝘬𝘦𝘩 𝘥𝘶 𝘬 𝘵𝘶𝘮 𝘮𝘶𝘫𝘩𝘴𝘦 𝘱𝘺𝘢𝘳 𝘯𝘢𝘩𝘪 𝘬𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪.. pic.twitter.com/u9dwP1IHcu
— Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 25, 2019