This photo of women from classical paintings in modern office space has Tweeple LOL-ing

What becomes the next fodder for meme-makers on the Internet is hard to gauge. Be it something as uninteresting as stock photos or any image of a leader, with witty one-liners and juxtaposing them to relatable situations – which one becomes a hit meme cannot be apprehended. Not to forget the amazing photoshop battles that follows such a craze. And often giving a new list to old, ancient things brews a new life. Now another such photo is breaking the Internet. Someone in Reddit photoshopped female characters from classical painting and placed them in a modern setting and now Netizens have gone berserk.

The photo, now going viral, shows these beautiful portraits sitting in an office space in front of laptops or using a headphone – something quite normal in today’s world. But their wavey hair buns and flowy dresses paired with leopard print- jacket has left people ROFL-ing. Not to forget, the photo even shows the iconic hand from ‘The Creation of Adam’ painted by Michelangelo, a fresco painting adorned on the dome of the Sistine Chapel.

The photo was discovered by Dr Peter Knowles from London on Reddit under funny category and he in turn shared it on Twitter.

Someone on Reddit has photoshopped art ladies into a modern office and it’s just excellent. pic.twitter.com/IXfkKsotXj — Dr Peter Knowles (@MedievalPete) June 21, 2018

Although it is not clear who is the mastermind behind the creative, Tweeple couldn’t stop praising the person responsible for it. They are now on a mission to look for the actual artist. Here’s what they had to say:

Oh I love this so much! 😂 — Mary (@marykk196051) June 22, 2018

An average day at work, isn’t it? — Starships324 (@LoshadSpaceport) June 22, 2018

Exactly how we used to look in our office (except being NHS the computers were much older.) — Lindsay Bamfield (@LindsayBamfield) June 22, 2018

Art women = modern male gamers! — Ever Dashing Dancer (@depresseddancer) June 22, 2018

@ryanspacejam69 This is me waiting for 5pm to come along – can’t wait to see you! — Hannah Cameron (@HannahElizaC) June 22, 2018

They look about as busy as the people in our office today. Less people playing with phones though. — Wendy Heather Wood (@gilbertandgrim) June 22, 2018

This is so good!, Adam’s hand in the foreground is kinda creeping me out though… — Janelle Ambrose (@literal_janelle) June 22, 2018

Really well done Photoshop too. They even modified color of office to better suit the color in the paintings, so they feel like they’re really part of the environment. A+ — Transmutations (@XieKitchin) June 22, 2018

That is awesome work! Props to the artist – they’re bloody good! — Haydn Lowe (@StarshipFight3r) June 22, 2018

I also would like to know this. Credit where it’s due! — Tracy King (@tkingdot) June 22, 2018

The painter is Lawrence Alma-Tadema.https://t.co/3FrSpnzPis — Rosanna Cantavella (@cantavest) June 22, 2018

I can’t find the original picture/source, but it seems pretty close to Alexey Kondakov work https://t.co/M2DzdIXto0 — J’ai pleuré devant Alcest ✨ (@UpsilonPsycho) June 22, 2018

And on the other hand, on Reddit, much like the superhit series of Classical Art Memes, users couldn’t stop writing lines for each of the characters.

