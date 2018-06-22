This photo of women from classical paintings in modern office space has Tweeple LOL-ing

Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here's why you should binge-watch Damaged, India's first show about female serial killer
The photo, now going viral shows these beautiful portraits sitting in an office space in front of laptops or using a headphone – something quite normal in today’s world. But their wavey hair buns and flowy dresses paired with leopard print- jacket las left people ROFL-ing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 22, 2018
The ‘art ladies’ photo is going viral and many women are relating it to their workspace. (Source: @MedievalPete/ Twitter)
What becomes the next fodder for meme-makers on the Internet is hard to gauge. Be it something as uninteresting as stock photos or any image of a leader, with witty one-liners and juxtaposing them to relatable situations – which one becomes a hit meme cannot be apprehended. Not to forget the amazing photoshop battles that follows such a craze. And often giving a new list to old, ancient things brews a new life. Now another such photo is breaking the Internet. Someone in Reddit photoshopped female characters from classical painting and placed them in a modern setting and now Netizens have gone berserk.

The photo, now going viral, shows these beautiful portraits sitting in an office space in front of laptops or using a headphone – something quite normal in today’s world. But their wavey hair buns and flowy dresses paired with leopard print- jacket has left people ROFL-ing. Not to forget, the photo even shows the iconic hand from ‘The Creation of Adam’ painted by Michelangelo, a fresco painting adorned on the dome of the Sistine Chapel.

The photo was discovered by Dr Peter Knowles from London on Reddit under funny category and he in turn shared it on Twitter.

Although it is not clear who is the mastermind behind the creative, Tweeple couldn’t stop praising the person responsible for it. They are now on a mission to look for the actual artist. Here’s what they had to say:

And on the other hand, on Reddit, much like the superhit series of Classical Art Memes, users couldn’t stop writing lines for each of the characters.

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

