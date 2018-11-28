This photo of a ‘shredded’ Christmas tree inspired by Banksy’s stunt is going viral

Banksy had stunned art lovers around the world with his self-destructing ‘Girl With the Balloon’ painting. First, it was appreciated and then it inspired memes. And now, it has inspired a Christmas tree that is on display at the Parkersburg Art Centre in West Virginia in the US. A photo of tree subsequently went viral on Reddit.

The unique tree was created by volunteers and “art-loving moms” Kelley Cartwright and Kasey Snyder, as part of the art centre’s annual Artist Tree Display. Although there were trees inspired by many artists, it was the one inspired by the Banksy painting that garnered the most attention online. Some commented on its eye for detail, especially the placement of the red bauble in the top right-hand corner, much like the red heart-shaped balloon in the Banksy painting.

“There are a variety of artist-inspired trees on display including Yayoi Kusama, Peter Max, Leon Zernitsky, Helen Frankenthaler and Banksy,” Kasey told the Press Association.

‘Girl With the Balloon’ was partially destroyed by a shredder built into its frame by Banksy, after it was auctioned for £1.04 million at Sotheby’s in London.