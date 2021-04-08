‘We’re not accustomed to social distancing’: Photo of man poking his head through partition goes viral

April 8, 2021 4:54:09 pm
With the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in India, various states are coming up with ways to tackle the situation. While Maharasthra is under lockdown, the Delhi government has implemented a night curfew to prevent the spread of the virus.
However, as various authorities are taking precautions to lower the number of Covid-19 cases, business tycoon Anand Mahindra came across a picture of a man failing to follow the social distancing norms. The picture, which is going viral on social media, features a man poking his head through a hole in a transparent partition while attempting to communicate with the person on the other side.
“Clearly, we’re not accustomed to social distancing. But it’s time to do our bit: pull our heads back and mask up!” read the caption of the tweet, which has now gone viral on social media. Here, take a look:
Clearly, we’re not accustomed to social distancing. But it’s time to do our bit: pull our heads back and mask up! pic.twitter.com/cqK9apinMq
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 7, 2021
While it is not clear when and where the picture was clicked, it has triggered a plethora of reactions online with many left quite amused. However, some also mentioned how wearing a mask in such a situation would prevent the spread of the virus.
This is direct communication
— Rahul (@Rahul55044452) April 7, 2021
Yes…
But no lockdowns…
— Rajat Goel (@rajat_goel) April 7, 2021
This photo is wrong at so many levels.. 🤦♀️🤯🙃😤📖👎
— 〰️HIRA-MEHTA〰️ (@HIRAMEHTA3) April 7, 2021
Excellent explaining
— Kirandeep Singh Rayat (@RayatKirandeep) April 7, 2021
Haha 😂 it should be the way around curves so that the real social distancing rules can be followed!
— Amita Bhagwat Karve (@amita_karve) April 7, 2021
He is obviously used to poking his nose into everything
— Arunn Bhagavathula (@ArunBee) April 7, 2021
And for our own safety..
NO Touching public spaces pic.twitter.com/n8eCIT8FpV
— SafelyLockedDown (@nroythomas) April 7, 2021
