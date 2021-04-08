scorecardresearch
‘We’re not accustomed to social distancing’: Photo of man poking his head through partition goes viral

"Clearly, we’re not accustomed to social distancing. But it’s time to do our bit: pull our heads back and mask up!" Anand Mahindra wrote as he shared the viral photo.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 8, 2021 4:54:09 pm
While it is not clear when and where the picture was clicked, it has triggered a plethora of reactions online with many left quite amused.

With the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in India, various states are coming up with ways to tackle the situation. While Maharasthra is under lockdown, the Delhi government has implemented a night curfew to prevent the spread of the virus.

However, as various authorities are taking precautions to lower the number of Covid-19 cases, business tycoon Anand Mahindra came across a picture of a man failing to follow the social distancing norms.  The picture, which is going viral on social media, features a man poking his head through a hole in a transparent partition while attempting to communicate with the person on the other side.

“Clearly, we’re not accustomed to social distancing. But it’s time to do our bit: pull our heads back and mask up!” read the caption of the tweet, which has now gone viral on social media. Here, take a look:

Read the full post here:

While it is not clear when and where the picture was clicked, it has triggered a plethora of reactions online with many left quite amused. However, some also mentioned how wearing a mask in such a situation would prevent the spread of the virus.

