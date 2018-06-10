This photo of Donald Trump-Angela Merkel staring down contest sums up G7 Summit

In this photo made available by the German Federal Government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, speaks with US President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, June 9, 2018. (Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government via AP) In this photo made available by the German Federal Government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, speaks with US President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, June 9, 2018. (Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government via AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel created a storm on the internet when she shared a picture from the G-7 Summit held in Canada on her official Instagram account on Saturday. The picture that has gone viral on social media shows Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron staring down US President Donald Trump. While Merkel, in the picture, can be seen standing behind a table with both hands pressed firmly into its surface atop some documents, Trump with his arms crossed stares back.

Merkel captioned the picture: “Day two of the G-7 summit in Canada: spontaneous meeting between two working sessions.” Also seen in the picture are Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with his arms crossed and Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton among others.

While it is not clearly known what was going on when the picture was clicked, the image invited hilarious captions and memes on social media with many calling it an ‘iconic photo’ of the summit. While many said that the picture sums up Trump’s time at G-7, several others called it a ‘power dynamic’.

Trump, who attended the day one of the summit pitched the idea of discarding all tariffs and trade barriers between the US and its G-7 allies. He will not be attending the second day, as he is all set to leave for Singapore where is scheduled to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong-un on June 12.

Meanwhile, Pete Souza, the White House photographer in the Obama administration, shared pictures from the G8 Summit during the Obama administration. In one picture, while the former US president is seen engaging in talks with the experts, in the other picture he can be seen sharing a light moment with Angela Merkel with watching the European soccer match.

