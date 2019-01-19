Photo of billionaire Bill Gates waiting in a line at a burger joint is going viral

Bill Gates is not just known as a man who revolutionised personal computer but also for his wide range of philanthropic work. He is one of the richest men in the world but is widely known for donating the highest amount given to any charity and that’s what makes him an inspiration. Recently, Netizens got a glimpse of his humble side yet again when he stood in a line outside a takeaway store in the US, and now the photo is going viral.

Advertising

The business magnate and one of the most powerful men in Silicon Valley, he stood patiently in a line to collect hamburgers and fries and one of his admirers took a photograph and shared it online, showering heaps of praise for the 65-year-old Microsoft founder.

ALSO READ | Video: When Bill Gates calculated how big each slice should be before cutting his wedding cake

Sharing the picture on Facebook, Mike Galos, a former Microsoft employee, wrote: “When you’re worth about $100,000,000,000, run the largest charity in the history of the world and stand in line for a burger, fries and Coke at Dick’s like the rest of us.” He informed that the picture was taken in Seattle and was initially posted in a Microsoft alumni group, which was then reposted by him.

“THIS is how real rich people behave unlike the gold toilet seat wannabe poser in the White House,” Galos wrote in an indirect attack to Trump, who is currently drawing flak online for the longest government shutdown in the history of United States.

Advertising

The post resonated with many others on the social media platform and has been shared over 16,000 times and garnered a lot of reactions.