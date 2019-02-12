Toggle Menu
The Internet has a new king: Photos of this ‘baby emperor’ have gone viral

California-based Twitter user @LorraineYe shared two photos of her nephew from the ceremony wearing a traditional blue Hanbok and the baby's now being called the king of the internet.

Long live the King! People are mesmerised by little Elliot! (Source: @LorraineYe/ Twitter)

Social media has a new king. Photos of this “baby emperor” went viral after he was photographed at a ceremony. Elliot Noah Ye may not use the internet, but he’s taken it by storm after his aunt shared two photos of a Korean ritual celebrating the first 100 days since he was born.

California-based Twitter user @LorraineYe shared two photos of her nephew from the ceremony wearing a traditional Hanbok in icy blue colour. In the photos, the baby boy is seated on a small throne, that was created by draping a white cloth on a potty-training chair. Ye is now being called ‘the new ruler of the world’.

The tweet had over one lakh retweets and nearly 4 lakh likes, at the time of writing this article. His aunt also explained what the ritual is about.

“This is called a Baek-il! A Korean tradition to celebrate the first successful 100 days of life! Back in the olden days, it was very easy for children to fall sick and pass away prior to the 100th day,” she wrote to those who asked about the ceremony.

On social media, people have come up for fan-art devoted to the baby and even photoshopped his image even on Game of Thrones’ Iron throne! And of course, there are memes. So many memes.

The family has now created an Instagram account for the baby’s new fans though it’s not clear how long his subjects will remain loyal.

