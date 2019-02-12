The Internet has a new king: Photos of this ‘baby emperor’ have gone viral

Social media has a new king. Photos of this “baby emperor” went viral after he was photographed at a ceremony. Elliot Noah Ye may not use the internet, but he’s taken it by storm after his aunt shared two photos of a Korean ritual celebrating the first 100 days since he was born.

California-based Twitter user @LorraineYe shared two photos of her nephew from the ceremony wearing a traditional Hanbok in icy blue colour. In the photos, the baby boy is seated on a small throne, that was created by draping a white cloth on a potty-training chair. Ye is now being called ‘the new ruler of the world’.

it was my nephew’s 100 day and none of us were worthy pic.twitter.com/wGuYKNwERc — lorr (@LorraineYe) February 10, 2019

The tweet had over one lakh retweets and nearly 4 lakh likes, at the time of writing this article. His aunt also explained what the ritual is about.

“This is called a Baek-il! A Korean tradition to celebrate the first successful 100 days of life! Back in the olden days, it was very easy for children to fall sick and pass away prior to the 100th day,” she wrote to those who asked about the ceremony.

wHy YoU cEleBraTe 100 DaYs? this is called a baek-il! a korean tradition to celebrate the first successful 100 days of life! back in the ~olden days it was very easy for children to fall sick and pass away prior to the 100th day. — lorr (@LorraineYe) February 11, 2019

dont forget the outfit change! pic.twitter.com/UhEZmiVi5V — lorr (@LorraineYe) February 11, 2019

On social media, people have come up for fan-art devoted to the baby and even photoshopped his image even on Game of Thrones’ Iron throne! And of course, there are memes. So many memes.

I keep looking at this. He is so wonderful. Would pledge feilty. https://t.co/ryUY8RUBbV — Jen Coleslaw (@jencoleslaw) February 12, 2019

Bowing down in obeisance to our Lord. https://t.co/78iiL7jJqC — V (@Vaisha_lee) February 12, 2019

This is too adorable to handle https://t.co/VUGDTNJ091 — —potAto (@_LoveandG) February 12, 2019

What a king! https://t.co/LWN86Bks49 — Kung Fu Panda 🌹 (@houseofrko) February 12, 2019

He’s propped up there like he’s part of the dessert on display 😂 https://t.co/50Zda0yAJ3 — sulaman⚡️ (@SaiyanSully) February 12, 2019

I will seek this child’s blessing for all of my life’s pursuits. https://t.co/i7WxwtWjlU — (((AElfswithe))) (@AElfswithe) February 12, 2019

@LorraineYe I was in my computer graphics class and we had to edit photos with photoshop and I……… pic.twitter.com/zd1qkhDUvT — kanika (@kanikers_) February 11, 2019

I hope you don’t mind, but he’s too cute to not draw! 100일 축하합니다! pic.twitter.com/39PC6wJLgX — Jayy (@JayysNest) February 11, 2019

I accept my beating pic.twitter.com/HwgtpAZW4m — swimcoach (@imswimcoach) February 11, 2019

When I saw the feet I made a noise that sounded like my grandmother inhabited my body for a moment. — Yves Saint Low Rent (@Mumford_N_Puns) February 11, 2019

I’m just hoping someone makes a baby alive doll out of him so I can buy it — microwave warrior (@danioftheshire) February 11, 2019

I would die for this child, and he’s 102 days old. He is the Emperor I choose, I said it, no one else is worthy to lead, only this smol boy — Skullface Demoness (@QueenOfKiwis) February 11, 2019

Disguising yourself in plain sight as the center of the buffet in your honor is such a power move — Alexander Chee (@alexanderchee) February 10, 2019

The family has now created an Instagram account for the baby’s new fans though it’s not clear how long his subjects will remain loyal.