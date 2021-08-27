scorecardresearch
Friday, August 27, 2021
‘This is what hope looks like’: Photo of Afghan girl skipping on tarmac after landing in Belgium goes viral

The image, taken by Reuters photographer Johanna Geron at Melsbroek military airport, shows the girl with a smile on her face as she follows two adults, most likely her parents. The contrast between the expressions on the faces of the adults and child is striking. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 27, 2021 1:04:46 pm
afghani girl skip beligium airport, afghanistan, afghan evacuation belgium, Melsbroek tarmac afghan girl viral photo, good news, indian expressBelgium has evacuated over 1400 people from Afghanistan so far.

There are heartbreaking photographs and videos across the internet of desperate Afghanis thronging the Kabul airport in a bid to flee the country after the Taliban takeover. Now, one image is warming hearts online. It is of a little girl skipping on the tarmac after being evacuated to Belgium.

The image, taken by Reuters photographer Johanna Geron at Melsbroek military airport, shows the girl with a smile on her face as she follows two adults, most likely her parents. The contrast between the expressions on the faces of the adults and child is striking.

The picture has resonated with thousands of people, and has started a conversation online.

“This is what happens when you protect refugees,” former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt wrote while sharing the image on Twitter. “Welcome to Belgium, little girl!”

The photograph struck a chord with thousands of people worldwide, who showered blessings on the child and hoped she would find a better and more peaceful life in Belgium. Several people also hoped there would be a better future for the children who are still in Afghanistan.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said his country ended its evacuation flights to Pakistan on Thursday after the United States informed the government of an imminent attack at the Kabul airport. “Belgium will continue to repatriate to our country those people evacuated” in the days ahead, De Croo was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

According to VRT NWS, Belgium evacuated 1,400 people from Kabul, but everybody who wanted to get out did not manage to do so.

On Thursday, two suicide bombings near Kabul’s international airport killed over 70 people, including US troops.

The Afghan offshoot of the terror organisation “Islamic State,” known as ISIS-Khorasan, IS-K or ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attacks.

