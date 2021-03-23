‘What in the world’: Photo of woman driving with a swarm of bees in her car creates buzz online

The woman assured that she was okay and not injured. (Source: Pixabay | Jocelyn Jordan/ Facebook)

There’s no dearth of strange and unusual things happening around the globe, and the latest example that has got everyone baffled online is a picture of a woman driving a car filled with a swarm of bees! The obvious reaction would be to express shock and worry about being attacked, but the woman was driving along as if it was no big deal.

Jocelyn Jordan of Daphne, Alabama saw the rare sight and couldn’t resist taking a photo. She saw a driver in a blue sedan with a beehive box in her back seat, and hundreds of bees swarming inside her car! What really got Jordan puzzled that the windows were not pulled down.

Captioning the unbelievable photo online she wrote: “What in the world??”

As the image created a buzz online, many wondered if “it’s real”, Jordon said it’s true and was witnessed the outrageous scene outside EastChase Mall in Montgomery. “She was just chatting in her phone like all was normal. I honked at her when I was behind her thinking I’d save till I realized they were crawling all in her front seat too,” Jordan wrote in the comments section.

As many wondered what’s the deal behind the image, Jordon added: “I understand the hives have to be transported, but surely there’s a way to keep them contained!”

As the images started doing rounds on the internet, many said they would have panicked, and were concerned about the woman being stung. However, the woman in the picture came forward to clear the air.

“I am the crazy lady with the bees,” Rachel Gomes, who works at local Southern Bee Biz commented on the thread along with a photo of herself wearing a beekeeping suit. Saying that she cracked up reading all the messages, she thanked Jordon for her concern.

“Unfortunately I had a driver slam on brakes to make a turn without signaling about a block or two up the road. That’s when the plug for the hive came undone when I had to sharply press the breaks,” Gomes explained how the mishap happened.

Although a seasoned beekeeper, she did agree it looks unreal, now that she has seen the image. “A few dozen is common but not this many! To see what it actually looks like from the outside does look insane 😂,” she added.

In the end, Jordan was glad that the woman was “not attacked” and also “glad for an explanation”.