‘Absolutely disheartening’: Photo of a mother bird feeding cigarette butt to chick raises concern

Littering and pollution is a persistent global problem and of all trash, plastic waste has the greatest potential to harm the environment and wildlife. Recently, a photographer captured concerning photos of a mother bird feeding a chick a cigarette butt on a Florida beach, staring a huge debate online on the harmful effects of littering.

Millions of people flock to popular beaches in Florida every year, and the photos show why cigarette butts and filters are as harmful as plastic straws, which is the most common litter found in beaches.

Karen Mason of Largo was recently visiting St. Pete Beach when she came across the disturbing sight — a black skimmer seabird feeding its baby a cigarette butt, probably mistaking it for food crumbs.

The photo was shared on Facebook and quickly garnered a lot of attention as many were alarmed by the situation. “If you smoke, please don’t leave your butts behind,” she wrote while sharing the photo.

With an appeal #NoButtsForBabies, the photographer shared another close-up shot of the chick holding the cigarette stub in between its beaks.

Many joined her in the campaign to draw attention to the fact that cigerette butts contribute as one of the largest pollutant in ocean pollution.

“Thankful for the awareness wildlife photographers can provide in educating the public and providing visuals for potential legislation changes,” one person wrote. “I hope your image continues to spread.”

“This is a preventable tragedy. Thanks for taking this photo and helping to spread awareness of this issue. 🚭🏝 #nobuttsaboutit,” commented another user.