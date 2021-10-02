Photo of old man sitting beside huge pelican at a park triggers memes

When it comes to enjoying some ‘me time’ amid nature, people generally associate it with something therapeutic. However, one picture of a man in a park has taken Twitter by storm for a complete different reason! The bizarre photo not only caught the attention of people on the microblogging site but also has inspired a plethora of memes.

The photo of an elderly man sitting on a bench listing to music would not have been so interesting had it not been for a huge pelican sitting on the same bench close to him.

Clicked at London’s famous St James Park by photographer Lin, it got wider attention after journalist Eleanor Olcott shared it on Twitter. The stunning image showed the man slouching on a wooden bench, probably intimidated by the avian sternly looking at him.

Man and bird. Spotted in St James’s Park today. pic.twitter.com/UH0crpU4eI — Eleanor Olcott (@EllieOlcott) October 1, 2021

The photo quickly went viral, leaving people around the world stunned, with many cracking jokes and coming up with witty responses. The unusual site of the huge pelican and the man’s body language also gave rise to many relatable memes.

This is actually just a photo from Good Omens series 2, right @neilhimself? You can clearly see that it’s @michaelsheen on the right 😂 https://t.co/avXQmvHsvU — Oscar 🏳️‍⚧️ (@SkeletonOscar) October 1, 2021

I’ve played enough video games to know, this bird has a side quest for him and information he will need for the rest of his journey — Trixie Beresford 💙 (@victoria_a_mc) October 1, 2021

Saw this earlier, loved it, had to make a meme. This popped into my head. Not sure why pic.twitter.com/eN63cnYske — Will62 (@Will6211) October 1, 2021

yea pic.twitter.com/pHvMd3ZBnw — princess dezzy 🦗 playing psychonauts (@bonklevin) October 2, 2021

The natural park on its website states, “First introduced to the park in 1664 as a gift from the Russian Ambassador, over 40 pelicans have since made the park home.” The website adds the resident avians are “outgoing, sociable creatures” but sometimes, mischievous.