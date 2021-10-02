scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 02, 2021
Photo of old man sitting beside huge pelican at a park triggers memes

The stunning image going viral shows an elderly man with a headphone slouching on a wooden bench, probably intimidated by the avian sternly looking at him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 2, 2021 8:44:38 pm
man vs wild memes, man vs bird, man vs pelican, man pelican memes, st james park london, st james park london pelicans, viral news, indian expressThe unusual site of the huge pelican and the man's body language also gave rise to many relatable memes.

When it comes to enjoying some ‘me time’ amid nature, people generally associate it with something therapeutic. However, one picture of a man in a park has taken Twitter by storm for a complete different reason! The bizarre photo not only caught the attention of people on the microblogging site but also has inspired a plethora of memes.

ALSO READ |Angela Merkel visits bird park, her candid moments with parrots spark meme fest

The photo of an elderly man sitting on a bench listing to music would not have been so interesting had it not been for a huge pelican sitting on the same bench close to him.

Clicked at London’s famous St James Park by photographer Lin, it got wider attention after journalist Eleanor Olcott shared it on Twitter. The stunning image showed the man slouching on a wooden bench, probably intimidated by the avian sternly looking at him.

The photo quickly went viral, leaving people around the world stunned, with many cracking jokes and coming up with witty responses. The unusual site of the huge pelican and the man’s body language also gave rise to many relatable memes.

The natural park on its website states, “First introduced to the park in 1664 as a gift from the Russian Ambassador, over 40 pelicans have since made the park home.” The website adds the resident avians are “outgoing, sociable creatures” but sometimes, mischievous.

