‘What a legend’: Photo of 102-year-old casting her mail-in vote for US election goes viral

Dubbing 2020 elections as the most important one in her life she said mailing was safest option.

Mail-in voting has already begun for the US presidential election, and a picture of a centenarian casting her vote is being widely shared on social media, with many saying it has inspired them.

Given the elderly are more vulnerable to Covid-19, they have been advised to stay indoors to remain safe during the pandemic. However, nothing could stop 102-year-old Bea Lumpkin from voting. So the retired teacher put on a full protective kit to cast her vote by mail.

The Chicago Teachers Union, which originally shared the photo online, wrote: “If Bea can do it, anyone can do it.” Soon, the picture was shared on multiple platforms by many, including politicians and celebrities.

102-year-old Beatrice Lumpkin put on a face shield and gloves and took her ballot to the mailbox. When she was born, women couldn’t vote. pic.twitter.com/jhiXyDL682 — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) October 5, 2020

According to Chicago Tribune, Lumpkin said that as soon as she received the ballot, she quickly filled it out and took it to the mailbox “because I don’t want to take any chances.”

Lumpkin, who began voting 80 years ago, told WBBM that the first presidential candidate she voted for was Franklin Roosevelt in 1940, and hasn’t failed to cast her vote since then. She also said that when she was born women couldn’t vote.

“If you never bothered to vote before and if you care anything about the children coming after us, you’ll come out and vote this time,” she told Good Morning America.

Among the many issues the retired educator said she cares about are health care, systemic racism and public education.

According to CNN, Lumpkin normally went to her nearest polling booth at a YMCA, where she usually worked out. However, it was safest and easiest for her to vote was by mail, she said.

She also said that mail-in votes shouldn’t be dubbed as fraudulent, as often argued by Trump and the Republican Party. Her ballot was received within 48 hours of submission, a process she tracked online. She also urged people to vote using mail-in ballots if needed to avoid crowds on Election Day.

Here’s how people reacted to her photo:

👏🏿👏🏽👏🏻 This is why making it easier to vote by mail is more important than ever. No one should have to choose between our health and our right to vote. https://t.co/5FTq654GBm — ACLU (@ACLU) October 6, 2020

This year, we will suit up to submit our ballots. We will pack sandwiches, hand sanitizer, and a book and wait as long as it takes. We will track our ballots online and bring our friends to the polls. This year, we will vote no matter what. https://t.co/FLXbVM1Tqt — Stand Up America (@StandUpAmerica) October 6, 2020

Look at that mask and her gloves. What a legend. :) — Paige Garland 😃 🕯📖🦘🌳🇦🇺🌏🕊 (@garland_paige) October 6, 2020

Join Bea Lumpkin in getting your ballot in early this year and in voting to support excellence in education. https://t.co/KJJb8BdQ3N — Chris Rothfuss (@rothfuss) October 6, 2020

Be like Beatrice. Make a plan to vote. https://t.co/ep1TUI6B4z — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) October 6, 2020

This wins the internet today… https://t.co/tVT3pT5E4Q — Emma Field (@SaysEmmaField) October 6, 2020

This reminds me so much of my grandmother. For the first time this amazing woman that lived through the civil rights movement, challenged all notions of normalcy, and raised me is voting…and to me that’s phenomenal. Thanks for sharing @TheEllenShow — The Humble Researcher (@Humble_Research) October 7, 2020

I think she’s inspirational. Beatrice isn’t letting anything deter her from exercising her democratic rights & is protecting herself & others. A good example for us all. — Shivi (@ShiviLabour) October 6, 2020

