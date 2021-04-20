Phone catches fire inside man’s bag in China, viral video leaves netizens shocked

April 20, 2021 3:29:37 pm
A video of a phone catching fire inside a man’s bag in China has gone viral on social media, leaving many shocked.
In the 51-second clip, which was shared by the South China Morning Post, a man can be seen walking on a crowded street when his bag suddenly catches fire. He then immediately throws the bag on the ground while stepping away from the flames. Post the incident, the man’s arm, hair and eyelashes were singed, the website reported.
According to the viral clip, the man said it was a Samsung phone, purchased in 2016, that caught fire. Moreover, he added that he was facing issues with the phone’s battery but the device was not being charged at the time of the incident.
Watch the video here:
This is the shocking moment a phone catches fire inside a man’s bag in China. pic.twitter.com/4C5zz8Ov6t
— SCMP News (@SCMPNews) April 20, 2021
