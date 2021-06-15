Filipino man called Mac names newborn son HTML

According to local reports, the father of the infant is a web developer, hence the name. (Source: Pexel, Pixabay/ Presentational image)

It’s not unusual for parents to look for a unique name while naming their child. Recently, a new father from the Philippines decided to celebrate his love for the internet by naming his son ‘HTML’.

With a Facebook post about it triggering a social media storm, the family defended their decision and urged netizens to calm down. According to the viral post put up by the newborn’s aunt, the baby boy, born earlier this month, has been named Hypertext Markup Language Rayo Pascual (HTML).

Sincerely Pascual from Santa Maria, Bulacan took to Facebook to welcome her nephew and introduce the little one to the world while sharing a cute picture of the infant.

According to Phil News, the unique name is because of his father, Mac Pascual, who is reportedly a web developer.

Sincerely Pascual, in an interview with Inquirer.net, said that her family has a history of giving unique names. Her brother Mac’s real name is Macaroni 85 while their other sister’s name is Spaghetti 88.

According to the report, Pascual’s sister Spaghetti has two children, who are named Cheese Pimiento and Parmesan Cheese, with nicknames of Chippy and Peewee. They also have cousins named Design and Research.

The social media post received mixed reactions. While some joked that they didn’t name the baby X Æ A-Xii, a moniker given by Elon Musk to his newborn, many opined that the infant will be bullied at school because of his name.

Pascual, however, stood her ground and wrote: “People are so pathetic for normalising bullying because of the name.” Responding to people’s concern about being made fun of at school, she added: “Don’t worry, Hypertext Markup Language doesn’t make sense to preschool and gradeschoolers. And in any case he gets bullied, don’t worry, guys, WE CAN MANAGE.”

Asking people not to stress and to “get a life”, the woman added: “Teach yourself and your kids to accept the reality & to respect that not all people have usual names RATHER THAN TEACHING MY FAMILY WHAT AND WHAT NOT TO NAME OUR KIDS.”