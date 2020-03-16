Follow Us:
Man stopped for fever, gets fined after admitting he had vodka shots to kill coronavirus

The man - who was headed home - was passing through one of the several checkpoints manned by police and military personnel when his thermal scan revealed his body temperature was higher than normal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 16, 2020 4:42:54 pm
Coronavirus, Coronavirus in Philippines, Philippines motorist, Philippines motorist driving under the influence to fight coronavirus, Philippines motorist drinks shots of vodka to fight coronavirus, Coronavirus pandemic, Coronavirus and alcohol, Coronavirus cure, Trending news, Indian Express news In the video, the authorities can be checking the man’s temperature twice before assessing him further.

Days after Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte imposed a community quarantine in the country to try contain the spread of Covid-19, a motorist in the Philippines was stopped at a temperature checkpoint because his thermal scan revealed he had a fever. However, his explanation for why he had a fever resulted in him getting a ticket.

But when he was asked about it, the man claimed his temperature may have been higher because he had consumed shots of vodka, believing it would cleanse him of the coronavirus (it doesn’t).  (Here are some useful tips for disinfecting surfaces)

In the video that has gone viral, the authorities can be checking the man’s temperature twice before assessing him further.

Watch the video here:

Since driving under the influence of alcohol is illegal, the motorist was given a ticket for the same, reported ABS-CBN. 

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), consuming alcohol does not help prevent or contain the spread of the virus.

Globally, more than 5,800 have died due to the infection with the total number of people testing positive exceeding 1,68,000. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES)

