Man stopped for fever, gets fined after admitting he had vodka shots to kill coronavirus

In the video, the authorities can be checking the man’s temperature twice before assessing him further. In the video, the authorities can be checking the man’s temperature twice before assessing him further.

Days after Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte imposed a community quarantine in the country to try contain the spread of Covid-19, a motorist in the Philippines was stopped at a temperature checkpoint because his thermal scan revealed he had a fever. However, his explanation for why he had a fever resulted in him getting a ticket.

The man – who was headed home – was passing through one of the several checkpoints manned by police and military personnel when his thermal scan revealed his body temperature was higher than normal.

But when he was asked about it, the man claimed his temperature may have been higher because he had consumed shots of vodka, believing it would cleanse him of the coronavirus (it doesn’t). (Here are some useful tips for disinfecting surfaces)

In the video that has gone viral, the authorities can be checking the man’s temperature twice before assessing him further.

Watch the video here:

This man’s thermal scan showed 38 degrees Celsius – fever level. While being assessed he admitted taking shots of vodka before riding because it was “alcohol” that could cleanse him before going home. He got a ticket for driving under the influence | @chiarazambrano #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/XM0B2iy1AN — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) March 16, 2020

Since driving under the influence of alcohol is illegal, the motorist was given a ticket for the same, reported ABS-CBN.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Hahahaha so smart — Andrew Rivera, ST. N. 💉 (@imandrewrivera) March 16, 2020

well vodka doesn’t work that way 🤷 — JURIS TANTRUM⁷ (@hyyungl) March 16, 2020

Hahahahaha — Jeric Angelo Obille (@CapitalJAO) March 16, 2020

is this real life or is this sit com? — RoAnn Barron (@zzzaine) March 16, 2020

And they believed him?😡 — Rlra (@CaloyRlra) March 16, 2020

Reverse uno card — artemis (@13marethyu) March 16, 2020

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), consuming alcohol does not help prevent or contain the spread of the virus.

Globally, more than 5,800 have died due to the infection with the total number of people testing positive exceeding 1,68,000. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd