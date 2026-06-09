‘Superhero grandma’: Viral video shows woman protecting grandson during Philippines quake

A grandmother was seen shielding her grandson with her own body during earthquake in the Philippines (Photo: @YourAnonNews/X)

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines Monday, killing at least 32 people and injuring more than 200. As rescue teams raced to reach affected areas and authorities issued tsunami warnings, videos showing widespread destruction began circulating on social media.

One video, in particular, has caught the internet’s attention, where a grandmother was seen shielding her grandson with her own body, resonating with several social media users.

The now-viral CCTV footage captures the living area where the child was seated on the sofa. The sudden tremors shake the house violently, prompting the elderly woman to act swiftly. As the video continues, she can be seen running towards her grandson, picking him up, and trying to escape the house. However, the jolt restricts her, making her shield her grandson.