‘Superhero grandma’: Viral video shows woman protecting grandson during Philippines quake

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines Monday, killing at least 32 people and injuring more than 200. As rescue teams raced to reach affected areas and authorities issued tsunami warnings, videos showing widespread destruction began circulating on social media.
One video, in particular, has caught the internet’s attention, where a grandmother was seen shielding her grandson with her own body, resonating with several social media users.
The now-viral CCTV footage captures the living area where the child was seated on the sofa. The sudden tremors shake the house violently, prompting the elderly woman to act swiftly. As the video continues, she can be seen running towards her grandson, picking him up, and trying to escape the house. However, the jolt restricts her, making her shield her grandson.
Sharing the video, an X handle @YourAnonNews wrote, “Magnitude 7.8 earthquake in the Philippines today. CCTV footage of a grandmother trying to protect her grandchild during the earthquake. This happened 4-6 hours ago.”
Watch here:
Magnitude 7.8 earthquake in the Philippines today.
CCTV footage of a grandmother trying to protect her grandchild during the earthquake.
This happened 4-6 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/vkXNUXkpzi
— Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) June 8, 2026
The video quickly gained momentum on social media, garnering praise for the elderly woman. “Superhero grandma didn’t hesitate for a second. That’s what family looks like,” a user wrote. “Grandma is a true hero!! In the midst of a terrifying 7.8 magnitude earthquake, she immediately protected her grandson without a second thought. This is proof that family love is stronger than any earthquake. Hopefully, grandma and her grandson are safe, and that all victims in the Philippines receive immediate assistance. Much respect for this grandma,” another user commented.
Meanwhile, Reuters reported that tsunami waves were recorded along parts of the southern coast. The authorities also issued alerts in neighbouring countries, including Indonesia and Malaysia.
The earthquake struck one of the Philippines’ most seismically active regions, according to government scientists. The country is located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an area known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity.
Authorities warned residents about possible aftershocks and urged them to remain alert as rescue and relief efforts continued, the report added.