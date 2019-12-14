Offers pour in after coach shares photos of young athlete with makeshift shoes

While several people came forward to sponsor the young athlete a new shoe, others appreciated her determination While several people came forward to sponsor the young athlete a new shoe, others appreciated her determination

Multiple people offered to sponsor running shoes for a girl after her coach posted pictures of her wearing bandages on her feet to protect them while she ran at an athletic meet.

The 11-year-old athlete in the Philippines was participating in a school-level competition with her feet wrapped in bandages and she had sketched the Nike logo on it.

Rhea Bullos, a student of the Salvacion Elementary School, had ‘Nike’ scribbled on the front and sides of her feet, and she also drew the brand’s swoosh logo on her feet.

The photos were shared by her coach Predirick B. Valenzuela, who also revealed that the girl had won three gold medals in the competition.

Many people from around the world offered to sponsor the girl, while others urged Nike to step up. Here’s how people reacted to the post:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd