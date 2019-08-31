Philadelphia Starbucks prints ‘ISIS’ instead of Aziz on customer’s order, Netizens slam coffee chain

A cashier at a Starbucks outlet in Philadelphia printed ISIS on a Muslim customer’s coffee cup, reported The Washington Post.

According to a Twitter post by Abigail Hauslohner, Niquel Johnson and his two friends walked into a Starbucks outlet where they ordered their drink. Just like any other outlet, when the employee asked for the name, Johnson told them Aziz, his Islamic name.

Three young Muslim men in Philadelphia last wknd went into their neighborhood @Starbucks (where they are frequent customers) & ordered drinks. They said they had already walked out & were sipping their cold brews when they noticed the cashier had printed “ISIS” on their cups. pic.twitter.com/YabJSbLmUw — Abigail Hauslohner (@ahauslohner) August 29, 2019

But after collecting their order and walking out, they noticed that the receipt had ISIS printed, instead of Aziz.

Responding to the incident, Johnson told The Washington Post, “I was shocked and angry. I felt it was discrimination.”

According to the Washington Post, the 40-year-old also said the order was announced by the drink type and not the name, which was not the custom.

After the incident garnered social media attention, Johnson also said that he was called by Starbucks and claimed that the matter was rectified when they spoke to his niece, but Johnson confirmed that he doesn’t have a niece.

Later, Starbucks reached out through Twitter and said in a statement, “After investigating, we don’t believe this was a case of discrimination or profiling. The customer approached and provided the name, Aziz. The barista mistakenly spelt it incorrectly. We have connected with Mr Johnson and apologized for this regrettable mistake.”

We do not tolerate discrimination or profiling of any kind in our stores from partners (employees) or customers. After learning of this incident earlier this week, we reached out to Aziz to address this concern. — Starbucks Help (@starbuckshelp) August 30, 2019

After investigating, we don’t believe this was a case of discrimination or profiling. The customer approached and provided the name Aziz. The barista mistakenly spelled it incorrectly. We have connected with Mr. Johnson and apologized for this regrettable mistake. — Starbucks Help (@starbuckshelp) August 30, 2019

Even after Starbucks’ statement, netizens are not convinced. Take a look at the reactions:

Absolutely the worst excuse to cover up hate and discrimination by far!!! — محمد الصومالي (@muhammad_somali) August 31, 2019

I wonder if these things would happen if the baristas name was on the receipt? Shameful, so done with Starbucks. — Simsim (@JustmeSimsim) August 31, 2019

Sorry but that is insufficient & unacceptable: 1. There is a big difference between Aziz & ISIS

2. Staff should be trained to repeat customer’s name if uncertain

3. Why didn’t they call out the name when drinks were ready

4. Who doesn’t know the implications of ISIS — Germantown Masjid (@GtownMasjid) August 30, 2019

Aziz… ISIS? ‘A’ and ‘I’ are on opposite ends of the keyboard! — Yousef Shanawany (@AskYous) August 31, 2019

How is that in any way shape or form a sufficient response to the blatant ignorance displayed by your staff? So the barista mistakenly heard “ISIS” instead of Aziz, one begins with an A and the other with an I, one has S’s the other has Z’s. Absolutely deplorable! — – (@_salafeeyah_) August 30, 2019

You guys should be ashamed of yourself! Normally you guys call the person up to get their order so what happened when ” Isis ” was called? I bet the entire store emptied out in horror thinking they were under a terror attack. Release the video!!!! Let us see the transaction!!!! — Ukhti Sumayyah (@MiiMuslim) August 31, 2019

You really can’t be serious @Starbucks!!!!! — Umm Abdul-Fataah (@tawakkulwasabr) August 31, 2019

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Starbucks has goofed up. Last year, a Starbucks employee called up the police and demanded to arrest two black men for sitting quietly and doing nothing.