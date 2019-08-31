Toggle Menu
Philadelphia Starbucks prints ‘ISIS’ instead of Aziz on customer’s order, Netizens slam coffee chainhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/philadelphia-starbucks-writes-isis-instead-of-aziz-5954326/

Philadelphia Starbucks prints ‘ISIS’ instead of Aziz on customer’s order, Netizens slam coffee chain

After collecting their order and walking out, they noticed that the receipt had ISIS printed, instead of Aziz.

Starbucks, Starbucks employee writes ISIS on Muslim customers coffee cup, Philadelphia, Discrimination, Trending Indian Express news
Niquel Johnson said that the order was announced by the drink type and not the name, which was not the custom.

A cashier at a Starbucks outlet in Philadelphia printed ISIS on a Muslim customer’s coffee cup, reported The Washington Post.

According to a Twitter post by Abigail Hauslohner, Niquel Johnson and his two friends walked into a Starbucks outlet where they ordered their drink. Just like any other outlet, when the employee asked for the name, Johnson told them Aziz, his Islamic name.

But after collecting their order and walking out, they noticed that the receipt had ISIS printed, instead of Aziz.

Responding to the incident, Johnson told The Washington Post, “I was shocked and angry. I felt it was discrimination.”

According to the Washington Post, the 40-year-old also said the order was announced by the drink type and not the name, which was not the custom.

Advertising

After the incident garnered social media attention, Johnson also said that he was called by Starbucks and claimed that the matter was rectified when they spoke to his niece, but Johnson confirmed that he doesn’t have a niece.

Later, Starbucks reached out through Twitter and said in a statement, “After investigating, we don’t believe this was a case of discrimination or profiling. The customer approached and provided the name, Aziz. The barista mistakenly spelt it incorrectly. We have connected with Mr Johnson and apologized for this regrettable mistake.”

Even after Starbucks’ statement, netizens are not convinced. Take a look at the reactions:

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Starbucks has goofed up. Last year, a Starbucks employee called up the police and demanded to arrest two black men for sitting quietly and doing nothing.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android