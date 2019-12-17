Philadelphia family adopts stray dog that wandered into their home

“Vitals are decent, teeth are damaged, fleas, no vaccinations, pad missing on her feet,” Jokinen wrote while sharing several pictures on his Twitter thread. “Vitals are decent, teeth are damaged, fleas, no vaccinations, pad missing on her feet,” Jokinen wrote while sharing several pictures on his Twitter thread.

A stray puppy who randomly wandered into the house of a family in Philadelphia has now found its forever home. It all turned out to be a pleasant surprise for Jack Jokinen when he woke up to find a pooch at his house.

“I just woke up to this puppy in my house and we have no idea how it got here,” tweeted Jokinen along with a picture of the visibly scared dog. However, little did he know that the malnourished animal was soon going to become a part of his family.

I just woke up to this puppy in my house and we have no idea how it got here. pic.twitter.com/OZMystNsZE — JJ (@JJFromTheBronx) December 14, 2019

Giving an update to his followers, Jokinen went on to explain how the dog managed to get inside the house. "Apparently my front door was WIDE open and he just walked in." However, the dog was soon taken to the vet and Jokinen continued to keep netizens updated.

“Vitals are decent, teeth are damaged, fleas, no vaccinations, pad missing on her feet,” Jokinen wrote while sharing several pictures on his Twitter thread.

Vitals are decent, teeth are damaged, fleas, no vaccinations, pad missing on her feet. pic.twitter.com/tPzYsNBT3O — JJ (@JJFromTheBronx) December 14, 2019

Faced with the option of either leaving the dog at the animal centre or taking care of it, Jokinen and his family decided to do the latter. He then shared a video of himself along with the dog informing netizens about the adoption.

Here is the full story of this dog and next steps. Please share!! pic.twitter.com/pykm5iAGqa — JJ (@JJFromTheBronx) December 14, 2019

“Of all the bad things that could happen when your door is left open, to end up with a sweet dog who just needs a good home. Wow, this could have gone a lot worse,” Jokinen said while concluding the Twitter thread, which has now gone viral with over 30,000 likes.

