Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

PhD students are finding this hilarious note for ‘procrastinators’ extremely useful

The note urging people to not initiate any conversation has gathered thousands of likes.

Successfully completing one’s PhD means putting in hours of uninterrupted work. However, many research students struggle with procrastination as they work on their thesis.

A picture of a note written by a “terrible procrastinator” that urges people not to initiate any conversation with them is going viral on Twitter.

The note written in all capital letters says, “Please do not talk to me. I am doing PhD work and if you speak to me I will not stop because I am a terrible procrastinator! Email if needed. Thank you.”

A picture of this note, stuck on what appears to be a work desk, was shared on Twitter by a man named Steve Bingham, who is a PhD candidate at the University of Leeds, as per his Twitter bio.

While sharing the picture on Tuesday, Bingham wrote, “I think every PhD student needs this sign at some point @PhDVoice”. Many research students expressed that they related to the note.

“I need this stapled to my forehead,” a Twitter user said. Netizens also shared instances where they or their colleagues used similar notes. A Twitter user shared, “One of my former colleagues pinned post-its with the words “Is this necessary?” everywhere (literally!) to stop himself from doing anything else than finnishing his thesis. We even found some of them when cleaning the lab years after he had left.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 03:58:51 pm
