PhD students are finding this hilarious note for ‘procrastinators’ extremely useful

Successfully completing one’s PhD means putting in hours of uninterrupted work. However, many research students struggle with procrastination as they work on their thesis.

A picture of a note written by a “terrible procrastinator” that urges people not to initiate any conversation with them is going viral on Twitter.

The note written in all capital letters says, “Please do not talk to me. I am doing PhD work and if you speak to me I will not stop because I am a terrible procrastinator! Email if needed. Thank you.”

A picture of this note, stuck on what appears to be a work desk, was shared on Twitter by a man named Steve Bingham, who is a PhD candidate at the University of Leeds, as per his Twitter bio.

While sharing the picture on Tuesday, Bingham wrote, “I think every PhD student needs this sign at some point @PhDVoice”. Many research students expressed that they related to the note.

I think every PhD student needs this sign at some point 😂😂 @PhDVoice pic.twitter.com/M0xLrntxrW — Steve_Bingham (@Steve_Bingham92) October 4, 2022

One of my former colleagues pinned post-its with the words “Is this necessary?” everywhere (literally!) to stop himself from doing anything else than finnishing his thesis. We even found some of them when cleaning the lab years after he had left 😂 — Kerstin Neuhaus (@MicrotoPico) October 4, 2022

There should be an unwritten rule, if you are at your desk with your head/earphones in, then do not disturb. Even if they are off.

I am guilt of breaking this rule though. — Jonathan Wood (@hotphysicist) October 5, 2022

I think I actually need to make one to stick on my own desk…😳 — 🦠Winnie Lee🦠 (@Winni_l08) October 4, 2022

I absolutely need this! Procrastination is becoming my first piece of work on how to avoid writing my thesis. — aysha ahmed (@ayshaahmed67) October 4, 2022

It is amazing! I save it for my near future:)) — Alexander Berezkin (he/they) (@Aleks47XXY) October 4, 2022

“I need this stapled to my forehead,” a Twitter user said. Netizens also shared instances where they or their colleagues used similar notes. A Twitter user shared, “One of my former colleagues pinned post-its with the words “Is this necessary?” everywhere (literally!) to stop himself from doing anything else than finnishing his thesis. We even found some of them when cleaning the lab years after he had left.”