Phallic symbols were drawn around potholes in this town until they were fixed

The menace of potholes is one that’s common across the globe and concerned citizens have come up with unusual and quirky ideas to draw the attention of the authorities to them. Recently, some residents of Britain’s Middlesbrough brought their pothole woes to an end by drawing phallic symbols around them until the city council filled them.

Advertising

Residents of a suburb in Middlesbrough, where the drawings appeared, were delighted because they triggered the council to act quickly due to the public shaming.

According to locals, it was an effective way to sort things out as the potholes were fixed within days, despite being a problem for a year prior to the graffiti appearing around them.

Photos of the phallic art went viral and were shared on the Facebook page, Teesside Connected. A post read, “It looks like some residents of Acklam have had enough of reporting these potholes to the Council.”

Advertising

Lauding the “the power of the willy”, resident Brad Nicholson, who shared the photo online said he did not know who made the drawings, but added, “It’s about time something was done about all the potholes in Middlesbrough.”

As the photos went viral, the potholes were fixed within just two days. And the Facebook page shared photos of the mended road.

However, a spokesman for Middlesbrough Council, claimed they were already in the area and carried out “pre-planned” work.

“Currently, however, we are carrying out pre-planned works in the Acklam area and staff were able to visit the nearby site on Fane Grove when the matter was reported to us and have patched over the hole,” BBC reported.