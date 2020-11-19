How people reacted to Pfizer, Moderna declaring their COVID-19 vaccines work

Pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Moderna announced that their vaccine candidates have shown success in late-stage trials, prompting a range of reactions on social media. While Moderna has claimed their vaccine is 94.5 per cent effective, Pfizer has said its candidate has shown an effectiveness of 95 per cent.

These announcements have prompted a wave of reactions on social media. Many Indians said that parents here might have questioned why these vacccines weren’t 100 per cent effective. Others shared GIFs and jokes about the potential availability of the vaccine.

Pfizer: Our vaccine is 90% effective Moderna: Our vaccine is 94.5% effective Baba Ramdev: Our coronil with 100% results 😀 — Anonymous (@hyyanonymous) November 19, 2020

Almost there … hang on … pic.twitter.com/PsouRivm9l — INJESTERS (@rockyandmayur) November 18, 2020

Moderna & Pfizer should send their Vaccines to Aakash Institute for coaching. Only way to make them 100% effective. — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) November 18, 2020

Moderna: Our vaccine is 94% effective Pfizer: Our vaccine is 95% effective Pooja beauty parlour: Our waxing is 100% effective — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) November 18, 2020

Moderna: Our vaccine is 94% effective Pfizer: Our vaccine is 95% effective Whatsapp Forward: Naak main mustard oil lagao. 100% effective. — Nirmala Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) November 18, 2020

Pfizer: We have 90%

Russia: Sputnik V has 92%

Moderna: Please! Ours is almost 95%

DU: Cut off is 99%. Please try next year.#CovidVaccine — Zaid (@ziddilaunda) November 17, 2020

Pfizer vaccine : 90% success rates

Moderna Vaccine: 95% success rates

Desi Parents: Good but try for 100% next time.#CovidVaccine — Rahman Sheikh IRTS (@rahmanology) November 17, 2020

Only Doctor who can make 100% effective Covid19 Vaccine without any side effects… 🤗#CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/7Vw4P3L6Zx — Shabaab Kaazmi (@ShahJeeSpeaks) November 17, 2020

Pfizer and Moderna competing for the most effective Covid Vaccine. pic.twitter.com/wqD3Mrqj2B — s n a △⃒⃘ (@mrSNASAN) November 18, 2020

Pfizer and Moderna announcing the results of their effectiveness studies pic.twitter.com/jTQYGjy5nW — Dr Alice Lilly (@aliceolilly) November 18, 2020

I’ll probably get whichever vaccine has the funnier Super Bowl ad. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 18, 2020

Pfizer, when they learned that the Moderna vaccine is slightly more effective and doesn’t require a -80 cold chain pic.twitter.com/LteO41OzUb — Ilan Schwartz MD PhD (@GermHunterMD) November 17, 2020

The two pharmaceutical firms have said that preliminary results from their late-stage trials suggest their experimental vaccines are provide protection to all age groups including the elderly, who are at highest risk.

A potential vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University also produced a strong immune response in older adults, giving hope it may protect some of those most vulnerable to the disease, data from mid-stage trials showed. The vaccine candidate is among the five undergoing trials in India.

