Thursday, November 19, 2020
Top news

How people reacted to Pfizer, Moderna declaring their COVID-19 vaccines work

Many Indians claimed their parents would demand 100 per cent effectiveness, while others shared memes about the impact of these vaccines.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 19, 2020 4:14:52 pm
Pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Moderna announced that their vaccine candidates have shown success in late-stage trials, prompting a range of reactions on social media. While Moderna has claimed their vaccine is 94.5 per cent effective, Pfizer has said its candidate has shown an effectiveness of 95 per cent.

These announcements have prompted a wave of reactions on social media. Many Indians said that parents here might have questioned why these vacccines weren’t 100 per cent effective. Others shared GIFs and jokes about the potential availability of the vaccine.

The two pharmaceutical firms have said that preliminary results from their late-stage trials suggest their experimental vaccines are provide protection to all age groups including the elderly, who are at highest risk.

A potential vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University also produced a strong immune response in older adults, giving hope it may protect some of those most vulnerable to the disease, data from mid-stage trials showed. The vaccine candidate is among the five undergoing trials in India.

