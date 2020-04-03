‘The pets will thrive’ is a lockdown anthem that combines a puppy with a cult classic

The song is written from the perspective of pets who are thrilled to have their humans home all the time. (Chantal Desjardins/ Facebook) The song is written from the perspective of pets who are thrilled to have their humans home all the time. (Chantal Desjardins/ Facebook)

As people in many parts of the world stay at home to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, pets are among the biggest beneficiaries, getting a lot more attention and time from their owners. And one video titled ‘The pets will thrive’ that is set to the tune of the hit ‘I will survive’ by Gloria Gaynor is quickly becoming an anthem.

Canadian TV personality Chantal Desjardins shared the video after introducing her new puppy that was born during the pandemic, a golden retriever pooch called Cooper. The video was liked by Gaynor as well.

“At first I was afraid, I was petrified,” say the lyrics of the song. “I didn’t get why mom was suddenly always inside… There’s no more barking at the mailman, what’s a dog supposed to do for fun?”

One line of the lyrics say: “I don’t know what a pandemic is, but it sure is good for me.”

Watch the video here:

“Before I knew it, I had an entire corona song written from a dogs perspective (wine played a big role in the writing of the song),” Desjardins told CTV News.

She said she didn’t expect it to go this viral. “I was just doing it because I was bored and it took off… How is this 7-week-old puppy more famous than I’ll ever be. I guess I should ride his coattails while I’m picking up his poop,” she told the Canadian media outlet.

Cooper isn’t the only ‘talking dog’ breaking the internet these days. Another dog named Pluto also has a dedicated YouTube channel in which he has a range of messages ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to why cats are amazing.

Earlier in March, Gaynor had reworked her 1978 hit song “I Will Survive” to urge people to wash their hands properly amid coronavirus outbreak. As part of the World Health Organisation’s #SafeHands challenge, Gaynor urged everyone to participate in #IWillSurvive challenge to make sure they are washing hands for much-needed 20 seconds.

