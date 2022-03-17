scorecardresearch
‘Would have a hero in T-shirt than traitor in suit’: US financial expert draws flak after Zelenskyy criticism

Peter Schiff criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for addressing the members of the US Congress in an informal attire.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 17, 2022 6:06:03 pm
Ukraine president US Congress speech, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Peter Schiff, Zelenskyy tshirt remark Peter Schiff, viral news, indian expressUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually delivered a speech to US lawmakers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a moving speech while virtually addressing the US Congress. Zelenskyy’s evocative speech got a standing ovation from people at Capitol Hill. However, an American financial pundit decided to attack him over his attire—a plain T-shirt.

Peter Schiff, Euro Pacific Capital CEO, took to Twitter after the speech to ask if the Ukrainian leader didn’t own a suit. “I understand times are hard, but doesn’t the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don’t have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn’t address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn’t want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States,” he tweeted.

Schiff argued that Zelenskyy was not at the frontline fighting the war directly and could have worn at least a “long-sleeved shirt with a collar”, in case a suit was hard to find.

Schiff’s comment soon drew a serious backlash online with people slamming him for ridiculing the humanitarian crisis and fussing over his attire. Others trolled him for spelling his country’s name wrong while criticising Zelenskyy.

Many reminded him that Zelenskyy was addressing leaders of the world to seek help to stop the Russian aggression and was in extraordinary circumstances. While many asked him to delete the tweet dubbing it “stupid” and “unnecessary” others slammed him for thinking the “world revolves around America”.

After Russian forces invaded Ukraine last month, Zelenskyy has made it clear numerous times he is fighting the war with the country’s troops and volunteers. As the country made it mandatory for its male citizens between 18-60 years to defend the nation, he has been seen wearing only moss green t-shirts and jackets, reassuring citizens that he is in Kyiv leading from the ground.

In his poignant address, Zelenskyy invoked the 2001 attacks on America and said that Ukraine was enduring 9/11 every day as it continued to defend Russian forces. He reiterated his demands urging the US and Nato allies to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

