TV host admits to not washing hands for 10 years; Netizens can’t stop trolling him

People can’t stop trolling Fox News host Pete Hegseth after he admitted to not washing his hands for 10 years. While talking on Fox and Friends, Hegseth said that he did not believe that germs were a “real thing” as they could not be seen with naked eyes. Hegseth made this comment after his co-hosts Ed Henry and Jedediah Bila joked about him eating left-over pizza.

“My 2019 resolution is to say things on air that I say off air. I don’t think I have washed my hands for 10 years,” Hegseth can be heard saying in a clip that has gone viral on social media. The clip was tweeted by journalist Aaron Rupar captioned, “‘Germs are not a real thing,’ Pete says. ‘I can’t see them, therefore they’re not real.'”

Fox News’ @PeteHegseth admits, unprompted, that he hasn’t washed his hands in 10 years. “Germs are not a real thing,” Pete says. “I can’t see them, therefore they’re not real.” pic.twitter.com/9hsAb9YA9j — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2019

Though Hegseth later told USA Today that his comment was a joke, that hasn’t stopped people from trolling him.”We live in a society where people walk around with bottles of Purell (a hand sanitiser) in their pockets, and they sanitise 19,000 times a day as if that’s going to save their life,” he told the news company.

throw the whole man away https://t.co/9GIOlyVest — S Ξ H D Ξ V (@unitexpariahs) February 12, 2019

This is how they got the plague https://t.co/Y74bX1j5W8 — Ray〽️ (@Redray18) February 12, 2019

Uhhhh. Even if this is a joke, excuse me? https://t.co/wxDF4hyLZu — Lauren Demers (@laurendemers) February 12, 2019