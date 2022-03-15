Pete Davidson is going to space and Twitter can’t keep calm

Comedian Pete Davidson made headlines when Blue Origin, an aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos, announced that he will be boarding their flight to space on March 23, 2022 along with five other people. The 10-minute flight will take off and land in Texas.

The actor-comedian of Saturday Night Live fame has been in news in the recent years for dating famous celebrities like Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber. Currently, Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian, which has put him in the spotlight. Davidson has also been in tiffs with rapper Kanye West, Kardashian’s ex-husband.

Social media has been abuzz with memes and tweets after it was revealed that Davidson will be taking a supersonic rocket flight to space.

Davidson will be joined by five paying customers that include investor Marty Allen, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen, aviation expert George Nield, real estate developer Marc Hagle and Sharon Hagle who is the CEO of the non-profit SpaceKids Global.

Breaking: Pete Davidson is going to space on next Blue Origin flight Kanye 5 mins later: pic.twitter.com/EDRZjZne29 — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) March 14, 2022

I read how Pete Davidson is going into space next week on Bezos’ Blue Horizon spacecraft. I remember the days when astronauts had intense training to prepare them. Now you sign up, and a week later poof you’re considered an astronaut 🤷‍♂️ https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png — Clowns to the left of me. Jokers to the right. 🤪 (@fromMA) March 15, 2022

In times like these.. You’d think Jeff Bezos could be doing more with his billions, than flying celebrities that have more money than brains, like Pete Davidson to outer space later this month. Sickening. — THE SAD TRUTH (@SmnWeekly) March 14, 2022

Is there any way to get Kanye West on that Elon Musk spaceship with Pete Davidson….and then just not bring it back? — ᴜʟᴛʀᴀᴅᴀᴍɴᴏ (@ultradamno) March 15, 2022

Between Pete Davidson going to space and Elon Musk challenging Putin, I think I’ve had enough internet for the week — Daria Pidhorodetska (@AstroDaria) March 14, 2022

Elon Musk is gonna shoot down Pete Davidson’s rocket so everyone will start paying attention to him again and not Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ttN3id2Mk6 — Ben “Street-Wise Hercules” Grinspan (@BennyGrin) March 14, 2022

So Pete Davidson (my mailman’s cousin) is going to space but with Jeff Bezos’s (bald guy) company not Elon Musk’s (Tesla guy) because Elon is friends with Kanye (Pete’s enemy) and boys are dramatic — The Reagan Olenick Show (@reaganolenick) March 14, 2022

Blue Origin’s debut space flight took off last year on July 20 with founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, commercial astronaut Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen.

Interestingly Funk was 82 when she took the flight while Daeman was just 18 years old, which made them the youngest and oldest person to fly in space. In the 10-minute trip, the Blue Origin rocket soared past the altitude of about 62 miles (100 km) above the Earth.