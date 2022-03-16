scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Pete Davidson is going to space and Twitter can’t keep calm

Blue Origin, an aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos, announced that Pete Davidson will be flying to space on March 23, 2022.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 16, 2022 12:28:14 pm
Pete Davidson space flight, Pete Davidson Blue Origin flight, Pete Davidson goes to space, Pete Davidson spavce memes, Indian ExpressComedian Pete Davidson is often in news for dating famous celebrities.

Comedian Pete Davidson made headlines when Blue Origin, an aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos, announced that he will be boarding their flight to space on March 23, 2022 along with five other people. The 10-minute flight will take off and land in Texas. 

The actor-comedian of Saturday Night Live fame has been in news in the recent years for dating famous celebrities like Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber. Currently, Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian, which has put him in the spotlight. Davidson has also been in tiffs with rapper Kanye West, Kardashian’s ex-husband. 

Social media has been abuzz with memes and tweets after it was revealed that Davidson will be taking a supersonic rocket flight to space. 

Davidson will be joined by five paying customers that include investor Marty Allen, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen, aviation expert George Nield, real estate developer Marc Hagle and Sharon Hagle who is the CEO of the non-profit SpaceKids Global. 

Blue Origin’s debut space flight took off last year on July 20 with founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, commercial astronaut Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen. 

Interestingly Funk was 82 when she took the flight while Daeman was just 18 years old, which made them the youngest and oldest person to fly in space.  In the 10-minute trip, the Blue Origin rocket soared past the altitude of about 62 miles (100 km) above the Earth.

