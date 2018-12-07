PETA gets slammed after comparing ‘anti-animal’ idioms with racism and homophobia

Toggle Menu
Animal lovers and vegans too are offended by PETA's latest tweet and while most slammed them for being insensitive and tone-deaf, others poked fun with sarcastic tweets.

PETA’s recent graphic went viral but not for the right reasons.

Animal rights organisation PETA recently compared usage of ‘anti-animal’ phrases in English language to racism, and Netizens are furious. According to the organisation, using meat-based idioms, like “flogging a dead horse” or “shooting fish in a barrel,” is same as calling a black person the N-word.

“Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon,” PETA said on Twitter. They also urged people to choose words wisely and provided a sample list with alternate idioms — something that did not go down well with people on the micro-blogging site.

One Twitter user shared a graphic showing a few possible alternatives to the expressions like “feed two birds with one scone,” instead of “kill two birds with one stone” and “being the guinea pig,” to say “be the test tube”.

