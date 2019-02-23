PETA faces backlash for criticising Google Doodle on ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin

Toggle Menu
"It is harassment to drag exotic animals, including babies taken from their mothers, around from TV talk shows to conferences & force them to perform as Steve Irwin did," PETA wrote on Twitter.

Google celebrated Steve Irwin’s 57th birth anniversary with a beautiful doodle on Friday.

Famous Australian conservationist and ‘crocodile hunter’ Steve Irwin would have turned 57 on Friday and Google honoured the man with a doodle remembering him on his birth anniversary. While Irwin fans became emotional and loved the tribute, PETA slammed the global search engine for the Google Doodle. In a series of tweets, the animal activist group accused Google of sending “a dangerous, fawning message”. Now, it is facing severe backlash online and people around the world are lambasting the group demanding them for an apology.

“#SteveIrwin was killed while harassing a ray; he dangled his baby while feeding a crocodile & wrestled wild animals who were minding their own business. Today’s #GoogleDoodle sends a dangerous, fawning message. Wild animals are entitled to be left alone in their natural habitats,” the group wrote on Twitter. The organisation which has been drawing flak lately for their numerable social media initiative left Netizens fuming after their ‘disregard’ and ‘insult’ directed towards the Irwin family, who also runs the Australia Zoo.

“It is harassment to drag exotic animals, including babies taken from their mothers, around from TV talk shows to conferences & force them to perform as Steve Irwin did. Animals deserve to live as they want to, not as humans demand––the #GoogleDoodle should represent that,” they wrote in another tweet.

“PETA must ask who commissioned these dangerous, hagiographic cartoons of a man who died while harassing a stingray, dangled his baby while feeding a crocodile, and ‘wrestled’ wild animals who were minding their own business,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement.

In a blog on Irwin posted by PETA on their website under the title of “Wildlife biologist or Hollywood star?” they further said, “Many celebrity wildlife exhibitors use animal suppliers and assistants with poor records of animal care. Self-professed wildlife warriors make their livings by harassing and mishandling animals who are minding their own business in their natural environments.”

Soon after the organisation made the comments attacking Irwin’s legacy, people took to Twitter to fire back.

Irwin became known around the world for hosting the popular ‘Crocodile Hunter’ series. In 2001, the Australian government awarded Irwin the Centenary Medal for a lifetime of service, and in 2004 he was nominated for Australian of the Year. Irwin’s legacy lives on through his family’s continued animal conservation work and with the celebration of Steve Irwin Day each November 15, an international celebration of wildlife, family, and fun including fundraising events to benefit the Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Warriors program.

