Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Escaped school snake found three months later by sixth grader

The pet snake named ‘gummy worm’ is a harmless corn snake.

missing pet snake found in schoolAnimal rights groups such as PETA argue that wild animals like snakes should not be held captive as pets.

A harmless pet snake at the Walden School in US’s Louisville, which went missing three months ago was found by a sixth grader on January 4.

The Walden School announced the pet snake’s discovery in an Instagram post and wrote, “We are thrilled to announce that after nearly 3 months, Gummy Worm, the legendary escaped corn snake from Mr. Haupt’s 5th-6th Grade science room, has been found!! 🐍 A big thank you to 6th Grader, Aspen W., for finding the elusive reptile under the science room sink. Thirsty yet unharmed, Gummy Worm has been safely returned to her terrarium. Yay!”.

According to UPI News, the snake escaped from her terrarium shortly after it was first brought to the school in September. Max Haupt, a science teacher who handles the reptile, theorises that snake might have escaped because the terrarium was not properly closed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Walden School (@walden_school)

Corn snakes are one of the most popular choices of snakes that are kept as pets because of their calm temperament. However, animal rights groups such as PETA argue that wild animals like snakes should not be held captive as pets.

PETA argues that snakes are inherently solitary creatures that do not like to be held by humans. Since snakes are not as expressive about their anxiety and pain as other pets like cats and dogs, many people are not able to notice illnesses that snakes often develop in closed spaces. Snakes have the need to move around but unfortunately, this is not met when they are confined to enclosures. Additionally, the demand for pet snakes promotes unethical breeding and even animal trafficking.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 16:59 IST
Swiggy lays off 380 employees; CEO Sriharsha Majety says overhiring ‘poor judgement’

