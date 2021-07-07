Pet python slithers into neighbour’s home, bites man sitting on the toilet

A 65-year-old Austrian man’s early morning round to the toilet turned into a scary affair when he was bitten by a python that had slithered its way into his commode

According to Polizei Steiermark, shortly after he sat on the toilet, he felt a “pinch” in the area of ​​the genitals. The baffled elderly man then looked inside the pot only to find an albino reticulated python peeking out.

Subsequently, he altered the local police, who called in a reptile expert to rescue the snake. The police in a statement said the man was admitted to the LKH Graz by the Red Cross and treated there on an outpatient basis. He also assured that he had suffered only minor injuries.

According to Euro News, the 1.6-metre long reptile was a pet, and escaped unnoticed from a neighbour’s apartment and may have slithered through the drains to the next house. The 24-year-old neighbour, according to report, has eleven non-venomous constrictor snakes and a gecko in his apartment, in terrariums and drawers.

Reptile expert Werner Stangl holds a python that slipped down the drains and bit a person while sitting on the toilet, in Graz, Austria. (Source: Reuters) Reptile expert Werner Stangl holds a python that slipped down the drains and bit a person while sitting on the toilet, in Graz, Austria. (Source: Reuters)

Reptile expert Werner Stangl, who rescued the snake, told Kronen Zeitung newspaper that it was difficult to remove the python from the toilet as he had to make sure that it wouldn’t get injured. “The python tensed all muscles and pressed itself against the pipe,” Stangl explained.

A reptile expert for 40 years, he told the media outlet that removing a python from the toilet was a new experience for him.

Stangl also asked everyone in the apartment to leave to avoid vibrations that might frighten the snake. After he managed to remove the python from the toilet bowl, he washed and cleaned it and eventually returned it to its owner.

RTL reported that the owner was shocked that the snake escaped and caused the incident. While the python has not been taken away from him for the time being, also due to the good care that was always provided, according to Stangl. The final decision over this lies with the veterinary office, the report added.

Authorities are now investigating the snake’s owner on suspicion of negligently causing bodily harm, Reuters added.