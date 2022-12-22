Pet dogs keep company for owners affected by Covid in China

China is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infections and the country’s healthcare system has been grappling to meet the growing demand, with hospitals inundated and cities facing medicine and blood shortages. The spike coincides with the relaxation of the government’s much-criticised “zero-Covid” policy.

With Covid-19 patients confining themselves to home, a heart-warming story of how a pet dog gives solace to a woman in Jiangsu province has taken the internet by storm. The South China Morning Post reported that after Covid symptoms worsened for Wei on December 17 and she found it hard to fall asleep, it was her pet dog that stayed by her side through the night.

Wei was quoted as saying by the Hong Kong-based newspaper that the dog would wake up to check on her whenever she coughed or stirred in the night. The canine was drowsy and fell asleep multiple times.

Along with her boyfriend, Wei has been taking care of the dog for eight months and whenever her boyfriend left for work, the dog stood by her side.

A video shared by the Twitter user Eeva Paavilainen shows a woman cajoling her pet dog. Paavilainen said in the tweet that after Jiang, from Sichuan, got infected with Covid, the dog refused to leave her side.

Thank you Dr. Liang Hongyuan! December 13, Chengdu, Sichuan, China. After Ms. Jiang tested positive, her dog stayed by her side and refused to leave. Ms. Jiang introduced that after she contracted the Covid, she had a fever and slept at home, and the dog kept guarding her.

She further wrote that the woman was worried if the dog would get infected and wanted to push it out of her bed. However, the dog refused to leave her side. Citing Dr Liang Hongyuan from Beijing Ditan Hospital, affiliated to Capital Medical University, Paavilainen said the new Covid variant did not generally affect animals.