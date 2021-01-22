This dog waited at a hospital for days to meet sick owner

A pet dog spent days outside a hospital in Turkey, waiting for its owner who was recovering from an illness. Several pictures of the devoted dog are now making rounds of the Internet.
On January 14, the dog named Boncuk (Bon-DJUK) followed an ambulance that ferried her owner, Cemal Senturk, to a hospital in the Black Sea town of Trabzon.
According to a report by Associated Press (AP), the canine made several visits to the hospital, regularly, until her owner was discharged.
Aynur Egeli, Senturk’s daughter, told AP that every time the dog was taken home it would run back to the hospital.
Hospital security guard Muhammet Akdeniz told DHA, a local news agency, that the dog visited almost every day, at around 9 am and waited till nightfall.
“She doesn’t go in. When the door opens, she pokes her head inside,” he said. The dog was also briefly united with its master when the hospital arranged a short meeting outside the hospital.
Senturk was discharged on January 20 and returned home with Boncuk.
In a similar incident, last year, people on Chinese social media sites were left heartbroken after pictures and video of a dog waiting for its owner by a bridge for several days went viral.
The owner reportedly jumped off the bridge leaving his pet behind and the loyal pooch waited for several days, hoping his owner would return.
(With inputs from AP)
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.