This dog waited at a hospital for days to meet sick owner

Devoted dog Boncuk looks for his owner, Cemal Senturk, at the entrance of a medical care facility in the Black Sea city of Trabzon, Turkey. (Picture credit: AP)

A pet dog spent days outside a hospital in Turkey, waiting for its owner who was recovering from an illness. Several pictures of the devoted dog are now making rounds of the Internet.

On January 14, the dog named Boncuk (Bon-DJUK) followed an ambulance that ferried her owner, Cemal Senturk, to a hospital in the Black Sea town of Trabzon.

According to a report by Associated Press (AP), the canine made several visits to the hospital, regularly, until her owner was discharged.

Aynur Egeli, Senturk’s daughter, told AP that every time the dog was taken home it would run back to the hospital.

Hospital security guard Muhammet Akdeniz told DHA, a local news agency, that the dog visited almost every day, at around 9 am and waited till nightfall.

Cemal Senturk, owner of Boncuk, outside of a medical care facility in the Black Sea city of Trabzon, Turkey. (Picture credit: AP) Cemal Senturk, owner of Boncuk, outside of a medical care facility in the Black Sea city of Trabzon, Turkey. (Picture credit: AP)

“She doesn’t go in. When the door opens, she pokes her head inside,” he said. The dog was also briefly united with its master when the hospital arranged a short meeting outside the hospital.

Senturk was discharged on January 20 and returned home with Boncuk.

In a similar incident, last year, people on Chinese social media sites were left heartbroken after pictures and video of a dog waiting for its owner by a bridge for several days went viral.

The owner reportedly jumped off the bridge leaving his pet behind and the loyal pooch waited for several days, hoping his owner would return.

(With inputs from AP)