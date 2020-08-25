A video of a dog sharing its food with a stray cat win hearts online

Video shows the dog patiently waiting as the feline comes forward. the cat then picks up the treat in its mouth and scurries away. (Picture credit: People’s Daily, China)

A pet dog in China is winning hearts online after it was caught on camera sharing its food with a stray cat.

According to a Daily Mail report, a dog named Pudding was seen taking a steamed bun to the stray cat. The video shows the cat initially reluctant to take the offering, but later succumbing to temptation.

As the dog patiently waits, the cat comes forward, picks up the treat in its mouth and scurries away.

According to local reports, the incident took place in Weifang, that is located in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong.

Many who came across the video were moved by the dog’s gesture.

The video was originally posted on the Chinese short video app Douyin before it made its way into the mainstream social media platforms.

