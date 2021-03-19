Joy ride! Pet dog rams owner’s car into Wisconsin Art Gallery

In an unusual case, police responding to a call about a car crash were amused to find a four-legged perpetrator. An SUV was found rammed into a building and it was the owner’s dog which took the vehicle for a joy ride!

The incident took place recently in Wisconsin, US, when out of the blue, the black SUV hit an art gallery, leaving everyone worried. The cops arrived at the scene and found it was an Australian Shepard in the car, who was responsible for the accident.

According to the Sturgeon Bay police, the pet dog, identified as Callie, was waiting at a gas station for her owner who was inside a local bakery.

NBC 12 reported that after a while, the dog owner saw that his car was up against a building across the street. The driver said he was sure he had put his vehicle into park. He told the police that perhaps his 5-year-old pet “bumped the shifter into drive”.

Megan Lundahl, owner of the Pearl of Door County, the art gallery which suffered minor damage, posted a photo on their Facebook page, seeing humour behind it all. However, she was glad that no one, including the dog, was injured.

“I was facing this way and a Jeep just bam, right into the window, right into the root chakra,” Lundahl was quoted by Fox 29.

“I have a shop dog that’s with me often, Carmen, and I told her that if she is going to invite her friends over just to have him use the front door,” Lundahl jokingly told local channel WBAY 2.

Callie’s owner quipped that her “driver’s license has been suspended for the foreseeable future”. However, he was glad no one was hurt in the incident and there was very little damage.