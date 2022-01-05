Pet dog leads cops to owner’s car crash site; incredible story warms hearts

Saying that ‘dogs are a man’s best friend’, is surely not an understatement. Case in point, when law enforcement agencies recently found a late-night vehicle crash victims after their pet dog was spotted wandering off the street, looking for help. Now, the canine is being hailed as a hero online.

When troopers of New Hampshire State Police (NHSP) responded to a report of a loose canine on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge located on Interstate 89 at the New Hampshire-Vermont boarder in Lebanon, little did they know it would lead to something totally different.

The cops located the German Shepard, later identified as Tinsley, and wanted to get close to it. However, the animal “continued to run northbound on Interstate 89, crossing into Vermont.” They followed the four-legged hero, who led them to a spot with a damaged guardrail.

To their shock, the officers found a badly damaged pickup truck that had rolled over. “As the Officers investigated further, they realized that both occupants of the pickup truck had been ejected from the vehicle and were hypothermic and seriously injured,” the force wrote on Facebook.

However, thanks to Tinsley’s gesture, the cops could trace the injured persons on time.

“They could tell the dog was trying to show them something because she kept trying to get away from them but didn’t run away totally,” NHSP Lt. Daniel Baldassarre told WCVB5. “It was kind of, ‘Follow me. Follow me’,” the cop added saying they were left in disbelief seeing the crash site.

“I kind of compare it to, for those who remember, a real-life ‘Lassie’ story, where the people are in distress and the dog goes and gets help and brings them right to where the person is,” Baldassarre added.

One of the injured man in the crash was Cam Laundry, who was later identified as Tinsley’s owner. “She’s my little guardian angel you know,” Laundry told NBC 5. “It’s a miracle that she had that kind of intelligence to do what she did.”

Here is a photo of the adorable hero herself, a 1-year-old Shiloh shepherd named Tinsley. pic.twitter.com/kJflH76bTN — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) January 5, 2022

Even though the images shared by the force looked quite scary, the victims injured in the crash were safe. According to the report, Hartford EMTs, who attended the call, they credited the speed of their response to the dog.

“The whole time we were starting our patient care it sat there nice and calm right next to its owner,” Captain Jack Hedges of Hartford Fire Department told the news outlet.

Laundry was united with Tinsley after being discharged from the hospital. He called the dog “his truck’s co-pilot” and said he would be treated with some good food for its heroics.