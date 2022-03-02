Pet dog helps US family spot mountain lion under deck. Watch rescue video

A family in Colorado, US did not expect a mountain lion resting under the deck of their house when their pet dog alerted them to the animal’s presence. As a torch was lit under the deck, they were shocked to find the mountain lion on Sunday while they expected a raccoon, UPI reported.

The family contacted authorities for rescuing the big cat and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, and the Boulder Police Department jointly undertook the rescue operation. The big cat was tranquillised by CPW wildlife officer Tyler Asnicar, and released into a remote area later, as per a People report.

A video shared on a YouTube channel, Jason Clay, showed the rescue operation. The big cat is seen resting under the deck, tranquillised, and then transferred into a cage. Later, when the feline wakes up, it is taken to a remote area and let free.

Watch the video:



“The mountain lion maybe not be fully grown or may belong to juvenile age class, approximately 115 pounds. The healthy-looking cat seems recovered from the anaesthesia pretty well,” a rescue team member was heard saying in the video.

“One factor we look at is location when we get cats that come into town,” wildlife officer Tyler Asnicar was quoted as saying by UPI citing a press release.

“This one was pretty far east in Boulder in a populated area and it is not a good situation to have a big predator like that close to so many people. It is better for the people and the cat to try to move it. The relocation was our best approach in this case,” he added.