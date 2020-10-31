Pet cat goes missing for three days, returns home incurring debt!

The pet cat went missing for three days but returned safely. (Source: changpuaksiam/Facebook)

A pet owner’s worry about a missing cat ended on a hilarious and happy note, when the feline returned safely but with a note about its ‘debt’.

A chubby, grey tabby cat that went missing in Thailand for three days returned home, however, not without creating some trouble. While it was away from home, it incurred some debt—three mackerels to be exact. As the owner again spotted the pet sitting at a distance outside their home, on closer inspection noticed a new collar and a placard hanging from its neck.

In a handwritten note on the cardboard, it read: “Your cat kept eyeing the mackerels at my stall, so I gave him three.” The kind shop owner who treated the animal identified herself as “Aunty May at alley no. 2”, and even passed down her number.

Facebook page “Chang Phuak” shared the cute story along with the photos of the chubby tabby using hashtag ‘cat slave’, and soon it went viral, leaving netizens in splits.

“Gone for three days and returned with debt. #catslaves,” the post read.

The pictures left many laughing out loud on the platform and several users commented on the post saying that the cat was super cute and that it looked totally unapologetic.

While some offered to pay for the mackerels, others lauded the fishmonger. While many said that Aunty May might not have actually wanted the owner to pay for the fish, many opined that she may have left the contact number for the owner to let her know the pet was safe.

