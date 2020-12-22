scorecardresearch
Cat eats student’s graduation certificate, photo prompts flood of reactions online

Atif Adlan Bin Mohd Hanafia from Malaysia completed his BSc with Honours in Finance, Accounting and Management in July and recently received his certificate.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
cat eats degree, cat chew degree certificate, cat ate student degree certificate, pet destroy important document, viral news, funny cat news, indian expressThe student shared images of his torn degree certificate and the cat responsible for damaging it.

A student’s celebrations after his graduation went awry after he discovered his cat had chewed his certificate. And his post about the incident on social media prompted responses from around the world.

Atif Adlan Bin Mohd Hanafia from Malaysia completed his BSc with Honours in Finance, Accounting and Management in July and recently received his certificate. However, his cat named Mika decided to make a chew toy of it.

The young student tweeted a photo of what the cat had done and the damage wasn’t too bad.

Many sympathised with him, but there were also plenty of jokes about the incident. The tweet received over 2.5 lakh likes and over 50 retweets, and was shared on multiple platforms.

Many others tweeted about how they had similar experiences and there were plenty of memes as well.

