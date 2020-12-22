Cat eats student’s graduation certificate, photo prompts flood of reactions online

A student’s celebrations after his graduation went awry after he discovered his cat had chewed his certificate. And his post about the incident on social media prompted responses from around the world.
Atif Adlan Bin Mohd Hanafia from Malaysia completed his BSc with Honours in Finance, Accounting and Management in July and recently received his certificate. However, his cat named Mika decided to make a chew toy of it.
The young student tweeted a photo of what the cat had done and the damage wasn’t too bad.
my cat fucking ate my degree!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dIhabGALUH
— guy *whose cat ate his degree (@mamblonumber5) December 21, 2020
Many sympathised with him, but there were also plenty of jokes about the incident. The tweet received over 2.5 lakh likes and over 50 retweets, and was shared on multiple platforms.
Many others tweeted about how they had similar experiences and there were plenty of memes as well.
Lmao atleast he never ate ur homework .. wouldve never gotten the degree had he done otherwise 😂 https://t.co/qDXczFZt2h
— dennis (@Biggie_theGod) December 22, 2020
My dog ate mine the week before I had to leave to go to another country and submit it as proof to complete my registration for a graduate program pic.twitter.com/PAbi4QYsvj
— Vic (@VicsLit) December 21, 2020
Same energy pic.twitter.com/j4Q6qBLcRZ
— siapa y (@__rozkwit) December 21, 2020
My cat eat our deed for the land https://t.co/idrsNEq7QT
— Alexa (@ahlexaa) December 21, 2020
My dog ate my social security card 😔 and a whole lot of other things smh he ain’t shit https://t.co/i0R2Wj1UZ5
— Alison Pankevich (@AlisonPankevich) December 21, 2020
Meanwhile my cat pee on my certificate https://t.co/PjBuNUAzo3
— flameo hotman (@hazlinzulkifli_) December 21, 2020
Uh that’s a cat seal of approval. It means your degree will be accepted by various feline institutions & associations. Count your blessings that your qualifications have been verified.
— Bryn Greenwood (@bryngreenwood) December 22, 2020
The cat after eat your degree : pic.twitter.com/f8xnXaJzNh
— Baby Driver (@NazirulAkmal99) December 21, 2020
This is your cat expression after tearing out your bachelor’s certificates looks like pic.twitter.com/BYlUbvVyqN
— nan-dal-mi (@NLadepi) December 21, 2020
Cat was like… “I don’t see the issue here… it smelled edible.” pic.twitter.com/srQRdfJUqp
— Monica P. Hall (@conduitofhealin) December 22, 2020
Don’t dare to scold me😾 pic.twitter.com/h99jsIYRHa
— Imran khan( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) (@WrathofKHAN95) December 21, 2020
The cat : https://t.co/Hctpx4uGPK pic.twitter.com/1gVfpJZcCv
— Sabhi Nazmi (@sabhi_nazmi) December 21, 2020
Now you’re definitely eduCATed.. https://t.co/qYiugwagVi
— Anti Social Social Distancing Club (@evildimsum) December 21, 2020
Now she is gradu-ATE https://t.co/XUQFTSk81Q
— Ali 🧉 (@GERlPlQUE) December 21, 2020
his cat said knowledge is power https://t.co/IgmuY1BMeL pic.twitter.com/KS4X0dFNVZ
— J (@HlGHASHXPE) December 21, 2020
They were hungry for knowledge. https://t.co/TluXdYgggM
— Luisiokepa 💙🦁 (@UnderDaSeaFreak) December 22, 2020
