Cat eats student’s graduation certificate, photo prompts flood of reactions online

The student shared images of his torn degree certificate and the cat responsible for damaging it.

A student’s celebrations after his graduation went awry after he discovered his cat had chewed his certificate. And his post about the incident on social media prompted responses from around the world.

Atif Adlan Bin Mohd Hanafia from Malaysia completed his BSc with Honours in Finance, Accounting and Management in July and recently received his certificate. However, his cat named Mika decided to make a chew toy of it.

The young student tweeted a photo of what the cat had done and the damage wasn’t too bad.

my cat fucking ate my degree!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dIhabGALUH — guy *whose cat ate his degree (@mamblonumber5) December 21, 2020

Many sympathised with him, but there were also plenty of jokes about the incident. The tweet received over 2.5 lakh likes and over 50 retweets, and was shared on multiple platforms.

Many others tweeted about how they had similar experiences and there were plenty of memes as well.

Lmao atleast he never ate ur homework .. wouldve never gotten the degree had he done otherwise 😂 https://t.co/qDXczFZt2h — dennis (@Biggie_theGod) December 22, 2020

My dog ate mine the week before I had to leave to go to another country and submit it as proof to complete my registration for a graduate program pic.twitter.com/PAbi4QYsvj — Vic (@VicsLit) December 21, 2020

My cat eat our deed for the land https://t.co/idrsNEq7QT — Alexa (@ahlexaa) December 21, 2020

My dog ate my social security card 😔 and a whole lot of other things smh he ain’t shit https://t.co/i0R2Wj1UZ5 — Alison Pankevich (@AlisonPankevich) December 21, 2020

Meanwhile my cat pee on my certificate https://t.co/PjBuNUAzo3 — flameo hotman (@hazlinzulkifli_) December 21, 2020

Uh that’s a cat seal of approval. It means your degree will be accepted by various feline institutions & associations. Count your blessings that your qualifications have been verified. — Bryn Greenwood (@bryngreenwood) December 22, 2020

The cat after eat your degree : pic.twitter.com/f8xnXaJzNh — Baby Driver (@NazirulAkmal99) December 21, 2020

This is your cat expression after tearing out your bachelor’s certificates looks like pic.twitter.com/BYlUbvVyqN — nan-dal-mi (@NLadepi) December 21, 2020

Cat was like… “I don’t see the issue here… it smelled edible.” pic.twitter.com/srQRdfJUqp — Monica P. Hall (@conduitofhealin) December 22, 2020

They were hungry for knowledge. https://t.co/TluXdYgggM — Luisiokepa 💙🦁 (@UnderDaSeaFreak) December 22, 2020

