Peruvian family buys husky, turns out to be Andean fox

Adding a four-legged member to the family is always exciting. However, for a Peruvian family, it turned into a scary deal when they brought home a fox!

When Maribel Sotelo and her family bought a cute puppy from a small shop in central Lima, the sellers outsmarted them and said that it was a Siberian husky. While initially it was all fun and the “puppy” had all dog-like mannerisms, things started to change as the pet, called Run Run, grew up.

According to Reuters, the ‘husky’ began to chase neighborhood chickens and ducks to kill or eat them. Soon, it turned out that it was an Andean fox, which has thin legs, a bushy tail, a pointed head and prominent ears.

“A lady told us that it had eaten three large guinea pigs,” Sotelo said, lamenting because the family had to pay for the losses.

Believing it was a purebred husky, the Sotelos paid for $13 from a small shop in Lima, BBC reported. The National Forest and Wildlife Service (SERFOR) in Peru said wild animals are often bought by traffickers from Amazonian areas and are illegally sold in Lima.

Run Run also lived up to his name, and eventually ran away from home. “He ate dog food, and when he was small, he even barked like a little dog,” Sotelo told local EFE, adding it was during May when he escaped.

Finally after almost six months, Peru’s Serfor wildlife service said Run Run was successfully tranquilised earlier this week and taken to the Parque de las Leyendas zoo to be examined by veterinarians.

Swefor has confiscated wild animals illegally owned by the public over 125 times this year, according to Silva. In Peru, the illegal trafficking of wild animals is punishable with up to five years in prison.