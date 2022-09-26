scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Watch: Persian version of ‘Bella Ciao’ by Iranian sisters wins hearts online

Samin and Behin Bolouri are pop singers from Iran.

Bella ciao persian version, Bella ciao in farsi, Mahsa Amini, Mahsa Amini protests, anti hijab protests in Iran, women protests aginst morality police iran, iran women protests, indian express

In the light of growing protests against the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran after alleged police brutality, a Persian version of the popular Italian protest song Bella Ciao is going viral. The song sung by Iranian sisters Samin and Behin Bolouri, who belong to Rasht, is being widely shared across social media.

The cover was shared on Instagram by Samin and Behin Bolouri on September 16, the day Amini died after three days of hospitalisation.

ALSO READ |‘You want me to put tarha on 10 million women?’: Former Egyptian president’s speech mocking hijab rule resurfaces

The Instagram post shared by the Bolouri sisters has amassed over two lakh views. It was also posted on Twitter by journalist Habib Khan where it gathered over five lakh views.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Behin Bolouri (@behinbolouri)

Commenting on the song, a Twitter user wrote, “Finally this meanful song goes there where it belongs. Deep respect to the strong soul of female Iranians”. Another person wrote, “I don’t know Persian. But the harmony and passion got me goosebumps.”

The ongoing protests in Iran began after the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was arrested in Tehran by the Guidance Patrol, widely known as the morality police, on September 13 for not wearing the hijab properly. Within hours of her arrest, she had to be hospitalised and died after being in a coma for three days.

The police have said Amini suffered a heart attack while in custody. However, her family asserts Amini did not have any cardiovascular issues. Later, Amini’s leaked medical report showed she sustained severe head injuries and a skull fracture.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...Premium
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loosePremium
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loose
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...Premium
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...

Following Amini’s death, more protests broke out in Iran against the morality police and the Iranian regime with women publicly cutting their hair and burning their headscarves in a show of defiance.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 11:16:01 am
Next Story

Inside Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s home as they celebrate daughter Nitara’s birthday bash: ‘Our hearts are full’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement