Watch: Persian version of ‘Bella Ciao’ by Iranian sisters wins hearts online

In the light of growing protests against the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran after alleged police brutality, a Persian version of the popular Italian protest song Bella Ciao is going viral. The song sung by Iranian sisters Samin and Behin Bolouri, who belong to Rasht, is being widely shared across social media.

The cover was shared on Instagram by Samin and Behin Bolouri on September 16, the day Amini died after three days of hospitalisation.

The Instagram post shared by the Bolouri sisters has amassed over two lakh views. It was also posted on Twitter by journalist Habib Khan where it gathered over five lakh views.

Commenting on the song, a Twitter user wrote, “Finally this meanful song goes there where it belongs. Deep respect to the strong soul of female Iranians”. Another person wrote, “I don’t know Persian. But the harmony and passion got me goosebumps.”

The ongoing protests in Iran began after the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was arrested in Tehran by the Guidance Patrol, widely known as the morality police, on September 13 for not wearing the hijab properly. Within hours of her arrest, she had to be hospitalised and died after being in a coma for three days.

The police have said Amini suffered a heart attack while in custody. However, her family asserts Amini did not have any cardiovascular issues. Later, Amini’s leaked medical report showed she sustained severe head injuries and a skull fracture.

Following Amini’s death, more protests broke out in Iran against the morality police and the Iranian regime with women publicly cutting their hair and burning their headscarves in a show of defiance.